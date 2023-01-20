Five in double digits as Michigan State Beats No. 23 Rutgers, 70-57





EAST LANSING, Michigan State used a late run in the second half to field five players in double digits as the Spartans defeated No. 23 Rutgers 70-57 at the Breslin Center on Thursday night. junior security guard A. J. Hooggaard scored a game-high 16 points and added seven assists and three rebounds to lead the Spartans. Freshmen forward Jason Kohler had his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, both personal bests. Graduated forward Joey Hauser finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists while sophomore guard Jaden Akin added 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four teals and senior guard Tyson Walker had 12 points, four steals and three rebounds. Recordings Michigan State improves to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten Conference, while Rutgers falls to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in league games. To summarise Michigan State led by five points, 52-47, with just over eight minutes to play on a basket from Rutgers forward Mawot Mag and used a 10-2 run in the next five minutes to extend a 62-49 lead. taking on a 3-pointer from Hauser with 2:56 left.

The Spartans took their biggest lead, 67-51, on a 3-pointer from Walker at 1:18, then tied it with a three from Akins with 19 seconds remaining.

MSU had gone into halftime with a 36-30 lead and saw it fall to two runs twice, first at 41-39 on free throws by Clifford Omoruyi and then at 43-41 on a layup by Antwone Woolfolk.

A quick break dunk by Akins made it 45-41 and forced a Rutgers timeout and the Spartans responded with a jumper from Kohler and a 3-pointer from Hoggard to take a 50-41 lead midway through the second half.

Rutgers cut the lead to five points, 52-47, when Akins hit a trifecta with 7:56 to play to trigger the tiebreaker run.

The Spartans fell behind early on, with the Scarlet Knights taking an 8–3 lead just two minutes into the game and extending the lead to 14–5 on a three-point play from Mag at 2:57 p.m.

MSU used a 13-2 run, with Kohler hitting a few shots, to take a 17-16 lead at 11:01 on a three by Hoggard.

Trailing 26-25, MSU used a 9-0 run to take a 34-26 lead on a 3-pointer by Akins at 2:09 and went into halftime with a 36-30 lead after free throws from RU guard Paul Mulcahy. Main stats Michigan State held Rutgers on 34.4 percent shooting (22 of 64) and on just 57 points, including 27 in the second half.

The Spartans hit 54.5 percent of their three-pointers (12 of 22), including 55.6 percent in the second half (5 of 9).

MSU received 16 points off the bench and Kohler scored a career-high 12 points.

Rutgers defeated Michigan State 42-34 and scored 34 points in the paint and had 15 rebound points on 18 offensive rebounds.

After trailing 14-5, just 5:03 into the game, the Spartans outscored Rutgers 65-43 in the final 34:57 into the game. Notes Michigan State leads the all-time series with Rutgers, 12-2, including a 7-0 record at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans held Rutgers to 57 points, the seventh time this season they had held their opponent under 60, including four times against conference opponents.

Michigan State is 7-0 in allowing under 60 points and 9-2 in allowing under 70.

MSU is 8-1 when scoring at least 70 points.

MSU had a 36-30 halftime lead and the team is leading 11-2 at halftime.

The Spartans have held 18 opponents under 50 percent by shooting from the floor (13-5 record).

MSU is 13-2 when he outsmarts his opponent.

The Spartans tied the game with nine steals and six blocked shots.

MSU hit 12 shots from 3-point land, the second-highest mark this season.

This was the first time this season that the Spartans won while being beaten on the boards (1-5).

This was the second time this year that MSU had five players score in double digits.

A. J. Hooggaard led MSU in scoring for the sixth time this season.

led MSU in scoring for the sixth time this season. This was his 14th game in double digits this season and the 25th of his career.

He led the team with seven assists, his 11th game with at least seven assists.

Joey Hauser scored 13 points, his 16th game in double digits this year and the 38th of his career.

scored 13 points, his 16th game in double digits this year and the 38th of his career. Tyson Walkers 12 points were his 16th game in double digits and the 62nd of his career.

12 points were his 16th game in double digits and the 62nd of his career. Walker had a season-high and a Big Ten career-high, four steals.

Jaden Akin scored 11 points, his fourth game in double digits and the sixth of his career.

scored 11 points, his fourth game in double digits and the sixth of his career. Akins posted a career-high with four steals.

Jason Kohler recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, both personal bests, while blocking a career-best three shots. Next one Michigan State will hit the road this weekend, traveling to Indiana on Sunday, January 22. The game will air live on CBS at noon, with Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel calling in the action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2023/1/19/mens-basketball-five-in-double-figures-as-michigan-state-beats-no-23-rutgers-70-57.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

