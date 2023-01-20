Meet Aimee Rees, our new Head of Women’s & Girl’s Cricket

Glamorgan Cricket recently appointed Aimee Rees as Head of Women & Girls Cricket.

A staunch of Welsh Cricket, Aimee has been largely responsible for the incredibly strong reputation that girls’ cricket has enjoyed in Wales.

She was a former Wales Women player and has now transitioned into her new role alongside her Assistant Coaching duties at Welsh Fire.

The club’s media team spoke to Aimee to discuss her role and ambitions for women’s football in Wales.

You recently started your new role here at Glamorgan, can you tell us a bit about what that entails?

I recently became Head of Women and Girls Cricket at Glamorgan and also look after the Wales Girls Pathway, so that currently covers all performance cricket across Wales.

I absolutely love it. I never thought I would get the chance to work full time in cricket. It’s a really exciting opportunity for me and hopefully everyone in Wales sees the benefit of the women’s game.

What do you hope to achieve in the role?

I want to make cricket as accessible as possible for girls and for the girls to have the opportunity to get the best out of themselves. I think it’s really important now that they have role models and that they can actually make a career out of playing cricket.

We can give girls the chance to play for Welsh Fire and Sophia Garden, and then get even more honors by playing for England and Wales. Our pathways will contribute to that.

You mentioned Welsh Fire, you have also been named Assistant Coach there, how come? And how do you enjoy the experience?

I applied for the position of assistant coach in the first year of The Hundred, but was actually offered the role of analyst, which I did for the first edition of the league.

Thankfully I was asked to be assistant coach for Welsh Fire last season and have loved every minute of it and look forward to continuing it this summer. It’s so good to see women’s professional cricket now here.

The best players in the world play in Cardiff, in the UK, and The Hundred has really put women’s cricket on the map.

Cricket has made great strides in improving the platform for women in the sport. How important is it to keep up the momentum?

It’s hugely important, there’s been huge investment by the ECB in women’s and girls’ cricket, and that’s just the beginning. We are seeing more and more girls turning professional and I am sure eventually we will reach the point where there are 15 professional cricketers in every region.

We hope that we can also get more and more Welsh players into the professional game.

How exciting is the future for women’s cricket in Wales?

We are so excited about the future. We have some really talented youngsters and we see the older players getting regional contracts.

We have Sophia Smale at the U19 World Cup right now, which is great news, and she’s been so successful already. I hope she and the team do very well at that!

It shows girls that there are real opportunities for them now in cricket as a career path.

Is it realistic to think we will see more Welsh representation in the England and Wales team?

I hope so, I think we’re going to see more and more in the future, and I think we’ll be very lucky and have some faces in the roster. The girls work so hard and I am sure they will reap the rewards of all that work.

Most importantly, they now have the platform to continue and play at the higher levels.