Sports
Deion Sanders 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hiring of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibilities and potential.
The Buffs have brought in a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranking recruits, and they’ll be a must for many games.
The schedule is brutal for Colorado, and Jack Carlough of Buffalo Wire looked at the schedule after it was released on Wednesday.
It includes an opener against TCU and some brutal back-to-back Pac-12 games with Oregon and USC.
Here’s the slate for Coach Prime’s first year in the FBS.
SEPTEMBER 2: VERSUS TCU HORNED FROGS
TCU offensive lineman Marcus Williams (71) celebrates after the Horned Frogs defeated Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
TCU won’t have many players and staff from its national runners-up, but the Frogs should still be good. It’s certainly not an easy opener for Coach Prime.
SEPTEMBER 9: VERSUS NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
November 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the opening press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Let’s play some Big 8 football! Let’s also turn back the clock to 2001, when Colorado pulled off a memorable 62-36 victory over Nebraska to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game.
SEPTEMBER 16: VERSUS COLORADO STATE RAMS
November 25, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (85) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) at Sonny Lubick Field in Canvas Stadium.
Coach Prime better win this one, because look who’s on the schedule next:
SEPTEMBER 23: AT OREGON DUCKS
November 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, 10, talks to a reporter after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel makes the main point that the Pac-12 wants Colorado to take on the conference’s signature TV programming to ensure it gets maximum exposure for Colorado games this year.
SEPTEMBER 30: VERSUS USC TROJANS
November 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Will Rose (36) of the Southern California Trojans celebrates his two-point conversion score against the Colorado Buffaloes with Malcolm Epps (19) during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Coach Prime’s first Pac-12 home game is against USC. This is not by accident. The conference wanted this.
OCTOBER 7: IN ARIZONA STANDS SUN DEVILS
November 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Xazavian Valladay (1) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (4) during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Two freshman head coaches meet. ASU has freshman head coach Kenny Dillingham.
OCTOBER 13: VERSUS STANFORD CARDINAL
September 3, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal center Drake Metcalf (55) lifts wide receiver Mudia Reuben (0) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
This will be Coach Prime’s best shot at a Pac-12 win. He might be able to beat Arizona State and a few other teams, but this is a game Colorado should totally win. Stanford also gets a new head coach, Troy Taylor.
OCTOBER 28: AT UCLA BRUINS
November 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown goal against the Southern California Trojans during the first half in the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Coach Prime vs. Chip Kelly should be a lot of fun to watch. Points are scored.
NOVEMBER 4: VERSUS OREGON STATE BEAVERS
October 30, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Shedeur Sanders vs DJ Uiagalelei is the quarterback matchup here. That will be fascinating.
NOVEMBER 11: VERSUS THE WILDCATS OF ARIZONA
October 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) smiles after a first half game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Will Colorado and Arizona both make a bowl game this season?
NOVEMBER 17: AT THE WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
October 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
What is the Washington State ceiling in a loaded Pac-12? Colorado may be wondering what its own ceiling is. Where will these teams be in November when they meet?
NOVEMBER 25: AT UTAH UTES
December 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes are introduced before playing against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado has been an easy win for Utah in recent years. That probably won’t be the case in 2023, although the Utes will still be a firm favorite.
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/coach-prime-faces-pain-deion-191644485.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collabo[email protected]
Recent Posts
- An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits parts of Khyber-Bakhtakh Province: Bamd – Pakistan
- Deion Sanders 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
- New strain of gonorrhea discovered in Massachusetts is resistant to antibiotics
- Meet Aimee Rees, our new Head of Women’s & Girl’s Cricket
- Kolintang Music Strains Salutes President Jokowi at Malalayang Beach
- Is the Chinese economy back on track?
- Five in double digits as Michigan State Beats No. 23 Rutgers, 70-57
- Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Islamabad, Khyber
- Igor Shesterkin leads picks for loaded Thursday slate
- The two sons of Joko Widodo arrested by the KPK because of corruption, really?
- Yoshihito Nishioka beats McDonald for Australian Open milestone win
- Turkish rate cuts are back on the agenda as political bias shifts again