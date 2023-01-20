Deion Sanders 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal

The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hiring of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibilities and potential.

The Buffs have brought in a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranking recruits, and they’ll be a must for many games.

The schedule is brutal for Colorado, and Jack Carlough of Buffalo Wire looked at the schedule after it was released on Wednesday.

It includes an opener against TCU and some brutal back-to-back Pac-12 games with Oregon and USC.

Here’s the slate for Coach Prime’s first year in the FBS.

SEPTEMBER 2: VERSUS TCU HORNED FROGS

TCU offensive lineman Marcus Williams (71) celebrates after the Horned Frogs defeated Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

TCU won’t have many players and staff from its national runners-up, but the Frogs should still be good. It’s certainly not an easy opener for Coach Prime.

SEPTEMBER 9: VERSUS NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

November 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the opening press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s play some Big 8 football! Let’s also turn back the clock to 2001, when Colorado pulled off a memorable 62-36 victory over Nebraska to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game.

SEPTEMBER 16: VERSUS COLORADO STATE RAMS

November 25, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (85) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) at Sonny Lubick Field in Canvas Stadium.

Coach Prime better win this one, because look who’s on the schedule next:

SEPTEMBER 23: AT OREGON DUCKS

November 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, 10, talks to a reporter after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel makes the main point that the Pac-12 wants Colorado to take on the conference’s signature TV programming to ensure it gets maximum exposure for Colorado games this year.

SEPTEMBER 30: VERSUS USC TROJANS

November 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Will Rose (36) of the Southern California Trojans celebrates his two-point conversion score against the Colorado Buffaloes with Malcolm Epps (19) during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Prime’s first Pac-12 home game is against USC. This is not by accident. The conference wanted this.

OCTOBER 7: IN ARIZONA STANDS SUN DEVILS

November 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Xazavian Valladay (1) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (4) during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Two freshman head coaches meet. ASU has freshman head coach Kenny Dillingham.

OCTOBER 13: VERSUS STANFORD CARDINAL

September 3, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal center Drake Metcalf (55) lifts wide receiver Mudia Reuben (0) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

This will be Coach Prime’s best shot at a Pac-12 win. He might be able to beat Arizona State and a few other teams, but this is a game Colorado should totally win. Stanford also gets a new head coach, Troy Taylor.

OCTOBER 28: AT UCLA BRUINS

November 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown goal against the Southern California Trojans during the first half in the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Prime vs. Chip Kelly should be a lot of fun to watch. Points are scored.

NOVEMBER 4: VERSUS OREGON STATE BEAVERS

October 30, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders vs DJ Uiagalelei is the quarterback matchup here. That will be fascinating.

NOVEMBER 11: VERSUS THE WILDCATS OF ARIZONA

October 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) smiles after a first half game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Will Colorado and Arizona both make a bowl game this season?

NOVEMBER 17: AT THE WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

October 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

What is the Washington State ceiling in a loaded Pac-12? Colorado may be wondering what its own ceiling is. Where will these teams be in November when they meet?

NOVEMBER 25: AT UTAH UTES

December 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes are introduced before playing against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado has been an easy win for Utah in recent years. That probably won’t be the case in 2023, although the Utes will still be a firm favorite.

