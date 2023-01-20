A Four Month Cricket Puppy Update!

It’s been over a month since we surprised the girls with Cricket, and it’s almost sad how time has flown by! As first-time puppy owners, we got a lot of advice from experienced puppy people, many of whom warned us that the puppy stage would be more difficult than a newborn. This couldn’t be further from our experience! Here’s how it went!

Cricket has the sweetest little attitude. She is crate trained, something they worked on at the Puppy Kindergarten she went to before we brought her home. Neither Charly nor Willow were potty trained so we weren’t really sure what to expect, but with a puppy it was so helpful! She sleeps there at night, takes a long nap during the day and we feel comfortable leaving her alone for an hour and a half to go out for dinner!

Unfortunately, potty training is a work in progress. We’re committed to taking her out around the clock, and she’s so good at number 1 on demand, but seems like she has anxiety around number 2 because she keeps that for inside. I’d say the mess is getting less frequent, but she’s still getting the hang of it.

One thing she learned in puppy kindergarten was to press a bell at the back door to warn us when she has to gooooo. In hindsight, we wish we had the same bell she could use on her very first day. By the time we bought the bell I think she had lost that skill so we are working on re-teaching her with it now!

Aside from all the cleaning up, we can’t imagine life without Cricket! The girls are completely obsessed with everything about her, just like Chris and me. Cricket thinks Polly is one of her little puppy playmates, and Polly in turn likes to pretend she’s a puppy! There’s a lot of fun and giggles going on in our house, which makes our home feel much more joyful.

One thing we did for our last Bernese Mountain Dog, Willow, was switch to Dog food from the farmer. Willow became a healthier, more energetic dog when we made the transition, so we’ve been feeding Cricket their fresh human grade dog food at home from day one! She absolutely loves it and eats like a champ which makes me happy as I can’t wait to see some more fat on her!

Now she’s a mini, so she won’t grow to the full size of a Berner, but she’ll grow about two inches taller and about 12 pounds more. She is already about 18 and is well on her way!

Another house training that takes place is teaching her not jumping up to people to say hello. I actually think it’s the cutest thing, and I know she’s just a playful little pup right now, but I’m hoping to teach her so she doesn’t jump over them when visitors come. We’ve also been told to keep her on a leash and keep her with you while you’re doing things around the house so she doesn’t think she’s free roaming all over the house! At least until she’s fully potty trained and isn’t looking for things to chew on.

In all transparency, we had to roll up a few rugs. For example, the front rug was one of Cricket’s favorite places to go potty. She also marked her territory on the bonus room carpet behind the couch. We used Folex (the holy grail of carpet cleaners) to clean up accidents and just watch her and try to teach her as much as possible. We actually got a ton of potty training tips from our Loyal Love Letter subscribers that I thought would be fun and helpful to share!

Potty Training Tips From Readers!

There is a great book called How to potty train your dog in 7 days by Shirlee Kalstone it’s the best $9.99 you’ll ever spend. I swear by this book and have recommended it countless times. I give it to all my new puppy friends and it worked for them too.

Hello! Congrats on the puppy, she’s adorable. One thing that helped my dog ​​#2 outside was to take the actual mishap from the inside out and then show her where it goes – outside. For whatever reason, my pup clicked and didn’t go back inside. Worth a try! 😉 Happy new year!

I can’t recommend it this portable steam cleaner Enough! It’s a godsend for cleaning up puppy poop. For the #2 fear (which my brother’s dog has), we found that a short walk with him was helpful and I always gave my puppies a treat when they went #2 outside.

Hi there. We trained our dog with a bell tied to a long ribbon tied to the back door handle. A kind of bell to press, but not permanently. Every time our dog went out we helped her to hit him and eventually she did it herself. There’s no need to actually get something permanent, just make sure it’s within reach. Hope that helps – it did for us.

Julia I have trained many puppies. Go to Amazon and buy puppy pads and then put it at the door. They are disposable and avoid a mess. You roll them up and throw them away. Good luck. Believe me, it will be fine.

Along with all those helpful posts, I wanted to share some cute dog items we have and things I’m looking for!

Supplies for cute puppies!

1. Tennis balls $10

2. Cushion Dog Bed $54

3. Double bowl feeder $159

4. Pet food storage container $69

5. Dog Brush $10

6. Collar Loop Kit $88

7. Plush rope bone toy $6

8. Hand stamped pet tag $25

9. Crate $595

Shop for adorable dog supplies

Please enable your JavaScript to view content

Thank you for following our puppy journey!