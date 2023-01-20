Is there Thursday night football tonight?





Wild Card Weekend was one for the ages, and now we can turn the page to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. With eight teams still vying for the Lombardi Trophy, let’s take a look at the current schedule. Is there a Thursday Night Football game tonight or should we wait until the weekend for more NFL action? There are no NFL games today. Thursday Night Football ended in week 17 and we won’t see another version until next season. While there are no NFL games today, there are still a ton of matchups to look forward to in the days to come. The division round kicks off with an AFC battle between the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars and the perennial powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs. After a shock come-from-behind win at Wild Card Weekend, can the Jaguars continue their magical run, or will Trevor Lawrence’s first-half performance against the Los Angeles Chargers be repeated at Arrowhead? With three NFC East teams still alive in the playoffs, Saturday Night Football will pit two of them against each other when the New York Giants travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. After a masterclass performance by Daniel Jones against the Vikings last week, can the surprise Giants beat the top seed in the NFC? MORE:NFL Division Round Winning Strategies Or will Philadelphia’s defenses do what the Vikings couldn’t and contain this suddenly explosive attack? Heading into Sunday, we kick off the day with a huge game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone remembers what happened the last time these two teams played, and now they meet again, just a few weeks away from Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury. The final game of the Divisional Round is between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy, aka everyone’s favorite Mr. Called Irrelevant, has led the Niners to an 11-game winning streak. Thanks to excellent running play and elite defense, this 49ers team has very few shortcomings. However, the Cowboys just took care of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and if their QB Dak Prescott continues to play like he did last week, they may have a chance to surprise. NFL Divisional Round Schedule Want to stream NFL games at home or on the go this season? Checking out fuboTV, a streaming platform that offers live sports on multiple devices. Plus, be sure to check out our in-depth guide to live streaming NFL games. Saturday January 21 Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

4:30 p.m. ET | NBC

4:30 p.m. ET | NBC New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

8:15 p.m. ET | FOX Sunday January 22 Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

3 p.m. ET | FOX

3 p.m. ET | FOX Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

6:30 p.m. ET | CBS Current NFL Playoff bracket Looking ahead to this weekend’s Division Round, here’s a look at the current NFL playoff series.

