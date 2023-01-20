Amoore’s 21 points lead Hokies to 69-62 victory in Pitt





PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Elizabeth Kitty and Taylor Soule each posted double-doubles to help lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team past the Pittsburgh Panthers 69-62 on Thursday. The double-doubles by Kitley, who had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Soule, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, led the Hokies (15-3, 5-3) in the game. Georgia Amoore helped with 21 points and two steals. Led by Soule’s eight offensive rebounds, Virginia Tech did a great job crashing the offensive glass and bringing down 13 boards, resulting in 12 second chance points. Stay connected with Tech Women’s Basketball

How it happened Virginia Tech started the scoring by going on a 5–0 run, highlighted by a Kitley bucket, to take an early lead with 8:20 left in the first quarter. The Hokies then lost some of that lead, but still went into the quarter break with a 17-13 lead. Virginia Tech got a great contribution from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for five of the 17 total points. The Hokies maintained their lead into the second frame of the game, going into halftime with a 34–32 lead. Virginia Tech ran the fast break well, scoring four fast break points. After the break, Virginia Tech continued to extend its lead, pushing it to 50-44 before going on a 5-0 run to further extend its lead to 55-44 with 2:36 left in the third. Before the end of the third period, the Panthers had trimmed that lead slightly, but the Hokies still entered the fourth quarter with a 57-50 lead. Virginia Tech scored six fast break points in the quarter. The Hokies then held on for the fourth quarter win. Virginia Tech fired away from deep in the quarter, landing two shots that accounted for six of 12 points. Game notes Virginia Tech got double-doubles from both Elizabeth Kitty and Taylor Soule .

Virginia Tech lit it up from three-point land, knocking down eight treys in the game.

The Hokies were never behind after leading 17-13 in the first quarter.

Virginia Tech had a 36-30 lead on the boards in the win.

Virginia Tech cleared the offensive glass and accumulated 13 offensive boards in the game.

Georgia Amoore led the Hokies with a game-high 21 points.

Elizabeth Kitty grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to lead Virginia Tech and Taylor Soule contributed 11. Next home The Hokies return to Cassell Coliseum against Wake Forest on Sunday, January 22 at 1PM ET.Tickets are available from just $5.

