How ESPN rated Michigan football in transferring portal acquisitions
Michigan football stems from another Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance in back-to-back seasons.
While the Wolverines have found success on the field, it hasn’t necessarily brought them recruiting success.
According to the 247Sports roster, Michigan had the ninth class in 2022 and as of now the Wolverines have the 17th class in 2023.
But one thing Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are having success with again is landing players on the transfer portal. At one time, Michigan at 247Sports had the No. 1 transfer portal class, and as of now, the Wolverines rank ninth with seven dedicated players.
During the day ESPN’s much too early top 25 ranking for 2023Michigan landed at No. 3. On Thursday, ESPN rated those teams based on their finds on the transfer portal.
Of the 25 teams, six were teams that achieved an A grade or higher. The Wolverines were one of six and Michigan landed an A.
The corn and blue lost a few players to the portal like Erick All, Cade McNamara, Taylor Upshaw and Eyabi Okie. But the Wolverines were already strong in those positions, plus Michigan brought in players who can move into those roles through the portal next season.
Largest rooms: Tight end Eric everyone and quarterback Cadde McNamara, two mainstays for Michigan’s 2021 offense, both go to Iowa. Allen, who had 38 receptions for Michigan’s first CFP team, missed most of last season after undergoing spine surgery. McNamara would not catch up JJ McCarthy if he had stayed, but could have provided the key depth. Michigan also lost several reserves in the defensive front seven, including Eyabi Okie and Taylor Upshaw.
Biggest Newcomers: Michigan continues to be a key portal player, adding key players on both sides of the ball. Offensive linemen LaDarius Henderson(state of Arizona), Miles Hinton (Stanford) and others should help fill gaps and provide depth. The Wolverines also added defensive playmakers such as Coastal Carolinas Josaiah Stewart and Nebraska Ernest Hausmann. Tight end A. J. Barner (Indiana) should help a group that will miss NFL-bound Luke Cleaner.
Remaining Holes: Michigan must continue to seek help on defense, especially after losing linemen Ken Smith and Mike Morrisand corner kick DJ Turner. Another experienced defensive back could help a talented young group with a cornerback Will Johnson and safety Rod Moore. Stewart should make up for Morris and Okie’s pass-rush loss, but the Wolverines could use another piece up front. Rittenberg
Van Haaren’s figure: A. The Wolverines were more active in the portal than usual, which was a good thing since the program saw 10 players enter the portal since late November, including McNamara, All, Okie, defensive lineman George Rooks and receiver Andrew Anthony. But adding Stewart, Hausman, Barner and some good offensive linemen this offseason helps bolster the roster.
Early Michigan football 2023 spring ball depth chart
