Women’s tennis takes first win since 2018 against Campbellsville after fall to NKU





RICHMOND, K. The EKU women’s tennis team (1-1) earned their first win since 2018 against Campbellsville, winning 4-3 after falling to NKU in a thrilling game, 4-3 on Thursday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center. The EKU women’s tennis team (1-1) earned their first win since 2018 against Campbellsville, winning 4-3 after falling to NKU in a thrilling game, 4-3 on Thursday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center.

RICHMOND, K. The EKU women’s tennis team (1-1) earned their first win since 2018 against Campbellsville, winning 4-3 after falling to NKU in a thrilling game, 4-3 on Thursday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center. The EKU women’s tennis team (1-1) earned their first win since 2018 against Campbellsville, winning 4-3 after falling to NKU in a thrilling game, 4-3 on Thursday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center. In the doubles match against NKU, the Colonels fought hard, but it wouldn’t prove to be enough to secure a set victory over the Norwegian as they took victories in all three positions to enter the singles with a one point lead take. Sasha Parkhomenko was the first colonel to finish singles, as she earned her first regular season win in singles in straight sets, 6–3, 6–3. Daniela Hernandez lost her singles match in three sets. Shortly after, Emmeline Polevoi bounced back after losing the first set to win her singles match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. After Mary Triska lost in two sets, Elena Tairian won her singles match in a three-set thriller from the No. 1 position, while triumphing in a final-set tiebreak. NKU won the match by elimination Madison Hill in straight sets from the No. 6 spot. After a short break, EKU welcomed Campbellsville to the Greg Adams Tennis Center. Hill and Polevoi finished their doubles first, winning 6–2. However, Campbellsville would prevail in doubles, claiming lanes Nos. 1 and 3 to earn the point for singles. Parkhomenko and Tairian won their second singles match of the day before Polevoi lost in straight sets. Hill won her singles match against her former team in straight sets from the No. 5 position. Hernandez won her match in three sets to secure victory for the Colonels. Singles competition (NKU) 1. Elena Tairian (ECU) final Elizabeth Rozin (NKU) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (13-11)

2. Defeats Ashley Fisk (NKU). Daniela Hernandez (EKU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

3. Emmeline Polevoi (EKU) def. M. Coronado (NKU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

4. Sasha Parkhomenko (EKU) def. Ananya Kothakota (NKU) 6-3, 6-3

5. Defeats Laura Sola Grau (NKU). Mary Triska (EKU) 6-1, 6-0

6. Sylvia Gray (NKU) defeats. Madison Hill (EKU) 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

Singles (4,2,3,5,1,6) Doubles Competition (NKU) 1. Defeats M. Coronado/Laura Sola Grau (NKU). Elena Tairian / Daniela Hernandez (EKU) 6-4

2. Defeats Ashlee Fisk/Elizabeth Rozin (NKU). Madison Hill / Emmeline Polevoi (EKU) 6-1

3. Defeats Angela Rinaldi/Ananya Kothakota (NKU). Sasha Parkhomenko / Mary Triska (EKU) 6-2

Doubles (2,3,1) ———————————- Singles league (Campbellsville) 1. Elena Tairian (EKU) def. Ariadna Perez (CAM) 6-3, 6-2

2. Daniela Hernandez (EKU) def. Miru Nonaka (CAM) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

3. Angela Mendoza (CAM) defeated. Emmeline Polevoi (EKU) 6-4, 7-6 (12-10)

4. Sasha Parkhomenko (EKU) def. Blaeke Mitchell (CAM) 6-1, 6-1

5. Madison Hill (EKU) def. Candle conversion (CAM) 6-2, 6-0

6. Clara Asprella (CAM) def. Mary Triska (EKU) 5-7, 6-3, 10-8

Singles (4,1,3,5,2,6) Doubles (Campbellsville) 1. Defeating Angela Mendoza/Miru Nonaka (CAM). Elena Tairian / Daniela Hernandez (EKU) 6-4

2. Madison Hill / Emmeline Polevoi (EKU) def. Ariadna Perez/Clara Asprella (CAM) 6-2

3. Candela Converti/Blaeke Mitchell (CAM) defeated. Sasha Parkhomenko / Mary Triska (EKU) 6-2

Doubles (2,3,1) Next one The Colonels take on WKU at the Michael O. Buchanon Tennis Facility on Friday at 7PM ET. follow us Stay up to date with everything EKU tennis is doing on Instagram (@tennis.eku), Twitter (@EKUTennis), and Facebook (WITH THE COLONELS).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekusports.com/news/2023/1/19/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-earns-first-win-since-2018-against-campbellsville-after-falling-to-nku.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos