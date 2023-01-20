Sports
A new Dravid is born: Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay becomes captain of Karnataka Under-14 Cricket team | Cricket news
Anvay Dravid, the son of India’s legendary batsman Rahul Dravid, follows in his father’s footsteps as he becomes captain of Karnataka’s under-14 team in a zonal tournament. Anvay is a great hitter for his age and has been rewarded for his hard work and consistency with the bat. He plays junior cricket for Karnataka and has been named captain of his side.
Interestingly, like his father, Anvay is also a wicket-keeper. Rahul Dravid was India’s full-time wicket-keeper in ODIs and Tests for a period of time. Dravid took responsibility as India struggled to find a good man behind the stumps. With the arrival of MS Dhoni in the team, Dravid only played as a batter.
Rahul Dravid’s son #AnvayDravid has been appointed as the captain of the Karnataka U-14 team#CricketTwitter #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/PZDRK2RV0r
Rajat Gupta (@rajatgupta199) January 19, 2023
Anvay is not the only son of Dravid who wants to make a name for himself in the game of cricket. His elder brother, Samit, is also a cricketer. Recently, Samit scored two doubles in the 2019/20 season at under-14 level.
Rahul Dravid’s India will face New Zealand in the 2nd ODI
A first class bowling effort from Mohammed Siraj took India over the line in the first ODI against New Zealand as Michael Bracewell appeared in a different mood to spoil ‘double tone’ man Shubman Gill and India’s party in Hyderabad. Bracewell’s partnership with Mitchell Santner put India on edge as the two all-rounders took the Kiwis very close to victory. India recorded a 12-run victory over New Zealand in the first game of its three-game series on Wednesday in Hyderabad. This gives India a 1-0 lead over New Zealand. Chasing 350, New Zealand lost their opener Devon Conway for just 10 balls off 16. All eyes are now on the second ODI, with the Men in Blue already getting the message that they can’t take the opposition lightly, posting over 300 in total. (with ANI input)
