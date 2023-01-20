Shockers, Pirates set for Saturday Showdown

Wichita State (12-7, 2-4) vs. East Carolina (13-6, 4-2)

Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 2:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena

ESPN+ | GoShockers.com/Listen| ShockerStats.com

IN THE AIR

Saturday’s game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling out the action. Strain is in his ninth season as a radio voice for Wichita State women’s basketball. The game will also air on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

LAST TIME OFF

Wichita State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 73-65 victory over SMU on Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State overcame a 15-point deficit in the first half to secure its second conference win of the season. Shararyah Duncan scored a career-high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Curtessia dean snapped out of the funk with 16 points, six rebounds and a season-high four steals. Jane Assinde added 15 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. DJ McCarty went 4-of-6 from center to add 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. The quartet of Duncan, Dean, Asinde and McCarty combined to score 63 of Wichita State’s 73 points.

EXPLORE THE PIRATES

Led by fourth-year head coach Kim McNeill, East Carolina enters Saturday’s matchup at 13-6 and 4-2 in American play this season. East Carolina has the league’s best defense, with opponents averaging just 53.2 points per game. The Pirates cause chaos by forcing turnover. Their opponents average 26.5 turnovers per game, with nearly 14 ending in steals. ECU ranks second nationally in forced turnovers per game, fourth in steals per game and turnover margin. Danae McNeal leads ECU in scoring (16.2 ppg) and stealing (58) to go with 3.1 rebounds and 32 assists. McNeal is 8th nationally in total steals. Amiya Joyner pulls down a team-best 7.5 rebounds with 9.2 points.

THE SERIES VS. EAST CAROLINA

Wichita State and East Carolina have met eight times prior to Saturday’s showdown, with the series tied at 4-4. ECU won the first two meetings only to see Wichita State win the next three. The two teams split the season series a year ago after East Carolina’s overtime win at Greenville in February.

LAST MEETING

Wichita State dropped its return game with East Carolina last season on February 9, 2022. The Pirates needed overtime to beat the Shockers 61-59 in Greenville. Wichita State held ECU to just 31.7 percent shooting and 5-of-20 from outside the arc, but his own struggles on the offensive end left them short. Wichita State shot just 30.6 percent overall to go with 19 turnovers. Asia Strong scored a team-high 15 points and Nhug Bosch Duran added 12. Seraphin Bastin downed 10 rebounds and made 6 assists off the bench.

GET DEFENSIVE

Wichita State has a top 70 defense through the first 19 games of the season. They’ve held all but seven opponents for less than 38 percent shooting, and only five teams have shot better than 32 percent from three-point range. Wichita State’s field goal defense holds teams at just 37.0 percent, ranking 54th nationally. Opponents connect from long distance only 28.6 percent of their attempts. Wichita State has held eight opponents under 60, including three under 50.

TALENTED TRIO

Jane Assinde , DJ McCarty and Colbert tray form a powerful trio for the Shockers. All three average double digits on the season, combining for 35.2 points per game on the offensive end. On the glass they together provide 21.6 rebounds per game. On the defensive side, the trio make up 62.3 percent (91 steals) of the team’s steals and 57.6 percent (34 blocks) of the team’s blocks this season.

DOUBLE SEE

Wichita State Sr Jane Assinde averages a double-double in 19 games this season with 11.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. The Ugandan native is on track to finish the season with a top 10 singles finish. Her current 10.5 boards per game would rank 8th in school history. She also aims to become the first Shocker to average a double-double over the course of a season since Antionette Wells during the 2006–07 season, when she posted 13.0 points and 10.4 rebounds.

WANTED FOR THEFT

junior guard DJ McCarty and senior forward Jane Assinde have plagued the defense for opposing offenses for 19 games. McCarty has stolen at least once in all but three games, and has several in 11 of 19 games. Her 40 steals are the most on the team. Asinde is second on the team with 36 steals and an average of 2.12 steals per game and has multiple steals in 10 games this season. They rank 3rd and 6th respectively in the American in steals.

SWITCH ON JACKET

Colbert tray has improved dramatically at the free throw line over the past two years. The Georgia native started her career with 42.1 percent as a freshman, 61.1 percent as a sophomore and 50.9 percent as a COVID sophomore. In 2021-2022, she shot a career-high 76.0 percent and through 19 games so far in 2022-23, she is 55-for-68 (80.9 percent). Colbert is third in the American free throw percentage.

SPEAK STATISTICALLY

Through 19 games, Wichita State is ranked in the top 70 nationally in the following categories: No. 35 in rebound margin (7.5), No. 52 in rebounds per game (40.74), No. 54 in defense field goal percentage (37.0), No. 58 in offenses per game (14.9) and No. 64 in defensive rebounds per game (27.5). Jane Assinde ranks 15th nationally in rebounds per game, No. 18 in total rebounds, and No. 26 in defensive rebounds per game.

NEXT ONE

Wichita State has a week off before traveling to Cincinnati to face the Bearcats for the second time this season on January 28.