Cricketer faces financial consequences

Michael Clarke could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars after his public altercation with partner Jade Yarborough in Queensland.

One of the performances sponsored by the Australian cricketing legends has already been pulled after footage of the incident was made public on Wednesday afternoon, and another is also in doubt.

Images of the explosion, originally published by The Daily Telegraphwas filmed by a bystander outside a restaurant in Noosa on January 10.

In the video, Yarborugh can be heard accusing Clarke of cheating on her with his famous fashion designer ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards.

The 41-year-old can be heard continually denying the allegation, with his partner punching him in the face at one point during the screaming match.

Karl Stefanovic and his partner Jasmine Yarbrough, Jade’s sister, were also present at the scuffle.

Footage of Michael Clarke involved in a heated argument with his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough over his ex Pip Edwards. Photo: The Daily Telegraph Source: Supplied

Images of the incident were published on Wednesday. Photo: The Daily Telegraph Source: Supplied

Queensland Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.

Clarke now also has to deal with the financial consequences of the public strife The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age who reported that a potential sponsorship deal with a skincare brand was withdrawn within hours of the images being published.

There is also doubt about his impending six-figure appearance in India for the upcoming Australian test tour.

The position, valued at $100,000 (A$145,000), would see the former Australian cricket captain working alongside ex-teammate Matthew Hayden as the Australian commentators on the broadcast.

However, sources have confirmed that The Daily Telegraph that BCCI (Indian Cricket Board) is reviewing Clarke’s place on the commentary team in light of the recent controversy.

With the first test set to begin in India on February 9, the publication reported that the BCCI will review the position of cricket stars on the panel in the coming weeks.

News.com.au has also reached out to Clarke’s main sponsors, RM Williams, Hublot and Ribco for comment.

Clarke's commentary performance in India is now questionable. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

His upcoming trip to India was even mentioned by Yarbrough in their screaming match, hinting that Clarke had asked his ex to accompany him to India.

Will you send her to India with you? Yarbrough can be heard screaming in the video.

You are the love of my life Pip, come with me to India.

That’s what Clarke said Wednesday evening The Daily Telegraph: I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am devastated by my actions.

The fight started when the two high-profile couples and their famous accountant boyfriend Anthony Bell were having dinner at a beachfront restaurant.

It is clear that Edwards and Yarbrough had been in contact, which led to the confrontation with Clarke.

The footage shows a shirtless Clarke limping in a park, surrounded by a group trying to calm down the situation, as an enraged Yarbrough yells at him and then punches him in the face.

You fucked her on December 17th. You fucked her, you’re a rotten dog, she screams.

Clarke replies: Honey, you’re wrong, you’re wrong.

Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Clarke's ex-partner, Pip Edwards. Photo: Kai Godeck. Source: News Corp Australia

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic were also present during the shouting match. Source: News Corp Australia

The shouting match took place in front of several people in a park, around 9:30 p.m., and was so confrontational that an audience member could be heard yelling that there were children there as they encouraged the group to take the fight elsewhere.

The bystander who filmed the fight said he was first made aware of the drama when he saw Clarke and Stefanovic in a heated argument.

Queensland Police issued a statement about the incident on Thursday afternoon.

Queensland Police are investigating an incident between a 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man pictured in footage at Lions Park on Gympie Terrace in Noosaville earlier this month, police said Thursday evening.

As this matter is under investigation on January 10, 2023, Queensland Police are unable to comment further.