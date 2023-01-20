Tennis Channel broadcasts Major League Pickleball tournament games

The Tennis Channel embraces pickleball.

Major League Pickleball announced Thursday that the cable channel will broadcast the semifinals and finals of the top-level tournament in Mesa, Arizona, and make all of the tournament’s games available for streaming. The partnership marks a deepening relationship between professional pickleball and the TV network.

Pickleball has exploded in popularity, with more than 36 million Americans playing the sport last year. Now the Tennis Channel is poised to take advantage of that surge.

“We went off of one pickleball event in 2021, we had a pretty full year record in 2022 and that will escalate significantly in 2023,” Ken Solomon, CEO of the Tennis Channel, told CNBC. “We have big plans.”

Solomon said the network is in a unique position to broadcast pickleball after 20 years of broadcasting tennis.

“We have all the infrastructure in place and all the human capital and people creating the story for the engineers,” he said.

Solomon said the network can switch to pickleball “literally at the touch of a button.” And, he said, the sport is hot as hell.

The longtime Tennis Channel executive said pickleball has already seen a very natural overlap with existing tennis sponsors. He’s not worried about pickleball cannibalizing the sport that has been his bread and butter.

Major League Pickleball interim CEO Brian Levine agrees that the two sports can be mutually beneficial.

“I think there’s a misconception that there’s a competition between tennis and pickleball,” Levine told CNBC. “I think it’s actually a supplement.”

The vast majority of MLP professionals have a tennis background. Many current and former tennis players have invested in professional pickleball, including Naomi OsakaJames Blake, Kim Clijsters, Sam QuereyNick Kyrgios and Lindsay Davenport.

For the Tennis Channel audience, Levine thinks pickleball’s fast-paced action will attract new fans to the sport. He noted that during professional MLP matches, the ball is in action about 40% of the time, compared to professional tennis matches at 16%.

The Tennis Channel, founded in 2003 and owned by the Sinclair broadcasting group closed its first deal with the Professional Pickleball Association in 2021 to broadcast various events and tournaments.

The network has since aired a pickleball special celebrity exhibition in Dallas with sports legends like Tony Romo, Jordan Spieth and John Isner, as well MLP’s very first design in Las Vegas, where the league unveiled team lineups.

Solomon said pickleball has already generated strong ratings for his network.

“What we’ve seen consistently is real attention, real television viewing by appointment for pickleball. It’s rated very, very well,” he said.

The network has given a boost to streaming and making its product available internationally, with a subscription service called Tennis Channel International launching in 2020. Adding pickleball contests to the streaming offering bolsters content at a time when linear television is stagnant at best.

MLP said it has not finalized any broadcast deals outside of the Mesa, Arizona, tournament, but is actively discussing it.

Solomon declined to comment on his network’s future plans with MLP, but said, “We firmly believe that having special destinations is a virtue. We’ve proven it.”

Also on Thursday, the professional pickleball circuit announced the league’s final two teams and their respective ownership groups for the 2023 season, which opens January 26: The St. Louis Shock will be led by businessman Richard Chaifetz, with his son, Ross Chaifetz, leading team operations; and Florida’s Orlando Squeeze will be led by Ryan DeVos, whose family has more than 30 years of experience as the owner of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will join the team’s ownership group in Washington, D.C., the league said.