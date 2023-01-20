Seahawks make first visit to Stony Brook

UNCW makes its first appearance at Island Federal Arena early Saturday when the Seahawks close out a two-game Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball road swing against newcomer Stony Brook.

The Seahawks, 15-6 overall and 5-3 in the CAA, fire to Stony Brook after a 70-46 setback to Hofstra on Thursday night at Hempstead. Stony Brook is located 36 miles northeast of Hempstead on Long Island.

The Seawolves carry a 7-12 overall record and a 3-3 CAA mark in the hoop matinee. Stony Brook is coming off a 79-66 home loss to Northeastern on Thursday.

The UNCW-SBU game can be heard on 95.9 FM The Breeze with play-by-play voice Mike Vaccaro on the call starting at 12:45 PM. The video will be streamed on FloHoops.com.

Nationally ranked Charleston tops the CAA standings with an unblemished 8-0 league record. UNCW dropped to fifth place in the 13-team league behind Charleston (8-0), Hofstra (6-2), Towson (5-2) and Drexel (5-2).

The Seahawks struggled through a tough second half as Hofstra sprinted past Takayo Siddle ‘s club in a battle for second place late Thursday at the Mack Sports Complex. Redshirt senior guards Tyler Thomas and Aaron Estrada combined for 45 points in the conference win. Thomas threw 28 points 19 in the second half – and Estrada added 17 points for the Pride, who shot 52.7 percent on the night, including 59.3 percent in the second half. Hofstra defeated UNCW 40-16 in the final period.

Higher guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes was the only Seahawk in double digits with 13 points. UNCW shot 40 percent overall and just 31.6 percent in the last 20 minutes.

UNCW’s 46 points at Hofstra represented the fewest in Takayo Siddle three seasons in Wilmington. The 24-point deficit also tied for the largest in a CAA game, tied with a 79-55 loss to Towson on February 17, 2022.

Stony Brook, meanwhile, jumped out to a 32-31 halftime lead before Northeastern rallied in the second half at Island Federal Arena. Graduate forward Frankie Policelli paced the Seawolves with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting, including 15 points in the first half. The New Hartford, NY native anchored three Seawolves in double figures in front of 1,651 fans.

The Seawolves joined the CAA this year after a 21-year association with the America East Conference. SBU joined Hampton, Monmouth and NC A&T in 2022-23 as new entrants to the loop.

While UNCW has never faced Stony Brook, the Seahawks have played against fourth-year SBU head coach Gene Ford. UNCW dropped an 83–64 decision to Ford’s old team Kent State in an opening round of the South Padre Island Invitational on November 23, 2008 in Kent, Ohio.

Ford was a star at Ohio University from 1993-97, leading the Bobcats in scoring during his junior (18.9 ppg) and senior (18.7 ppg) seasons. He still holds the OU school record with 19 free throws in one game.

Ford is on his fifth stop on the coaching carousel. He has held head coaching positions at Shawnee State, Kent State, Muskingum, Bradley and Stony Brook. Ford has five postseason appearances on his resume.

Stony Brook’s two seven-footers will be the second and third seven-footers the Seahawks have competed against this season. UNCW also met UConn’s Donovan Clingan (7-2, 265) in the fourth game of the campaign on November 18, 2022

The Seahawks are playing their eighth afternoon game of the season. UNCW is 6-1 at the daytime start, losing only to William & Mary (5 p.m.) on January 14 at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks have ten games left in the regular season: five at home and five away. UNCW still has home games to go vs. Monmouth, NC A&T, Northeastern, Stony Brook and Towson.

After Saturday’s early tip, the Seahawks return to the North Carolina coast to open a two-game set beginning Thursday, January 26 vs. Monmouth.

OPENING TIPS: The Seahawks tips for the first time this season at 1 p.m. UNCW has had 11 different start times in 2022-23 The Seahawks have dropped three of their last four appearances after winning a school-record 13 games The Seahawks have won 53.8 percent of their games (35 -31) against 11 teams from the Empire State The Seawolves are 5-3 at home The Seahawks are 5-4 in real road games Tyler Thomas’ 28 points on Thursday were the most by an opponent this season UNCW’s 16 points in the second half were this year’s highest the break the least scored by the team. The capacity of Island Federal Arena is 4,160.