Novak Djokovic LOSES with rowdy tennis fan at the Australian Open
Hot moment Novak Djokovic LOSES over ‘drunken’ Australian Open spectators dressed in Where’s Wally costumes – as he demands they be thrown out: ‘He’s NOT here to watch tennis’
- Novak Djokovic lost his temper with a tennis fan at the Australian Open on Thursday
- The Serb was unnerved by constant neighing from a Melbourne spectator
- He said ‘the man gone crazy’ and said he ‘challenged me’
- Security was seen speaking to a fan in the crowd at Rod Laver Arena
Novak Djokovic called for a rowdy tennis fan to be evicted from the Rod Laver Arena after he was continuously harassed during his Australian Open match.
Djokovic, 35, took matters into his own hands during his second-round match, telling the referee that the spectator tried to ‘get into my head’ during the tiebreak.
“That man has gone crazy, from the first moment he challenged me,” he said. “He’s not here to watch tennis. He just wants to get inside my head.’
Novak Djokovic lost his cool with a rowdy tennis fan at the Australian Open on Thursday
He demanded the referee kick out the fan after he was yelled at during his match in Melbourne
Security officer talks to four fans wearing Where’s Wally costumes at Rod Laver Arena
Djokovic also asked the umpire: ‘What are you going to do about it? Why don’t you get security to get him out of the stadium?’
A security guard then spoke to a group of fans dressed as Where’s Wally to try and calm things down.
But the hecklers didn’t stop Djokovic from advancing to the third round, where the Serb defeated Frenchman Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0.
However, there will be concerns about Djokovic’s fitness after he took a medical time-out in the second set.
He looked uneasy with his left hamstring throughout the game and said after the game that his tournament future was in the hands of ‘God’.
Djokovic managed to get through an injury problem to beat his French opponent
“Frankly, it’s not good at all,” he said. “I take it day by day. The last game was better than tonight.
“That’s all I can say, now it’s up to God to help me, and physio and everyone, let’s take it day by day.”
“I don’t know, I hope I can recover and be ready for the next game.”
He managed to get through this despite losing a tiebreak in the second set which he initially seemed to have under control. But there must be serious question marks over his chances of winning a tenth title in Melbourne.
