



MANHATTAN, Kan. K-State Baseball season tickets go on sale Monday, January 23, K-State Athletics officials announced. K-State Baseball season tickets go on sale Monday, January 23, K-State Athletics officials announced. Season ticket prices for 2023 remain unchanged from last season. Reserved seatback seating is available for just $150 per ticket in sections 1, 2, 3, and 7. General admission tickets start at just $100 for adults — less than $4 per game. In addition, the Wildcat 4-Pack ticket package gives fans the option to purchase four general admission tickets for just $300, a savings of $25 per ticket. Fans can come by to buy season tickets K-StateSports.com/Ticketscall 1-800-221-CATS (2287), or stop by the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at Bramlage Coliseum. This year’s encouragement deadline is Sunday, January 29. Fans who order season tickets before this deadline will have the option to purchase an exclusive K-State Baseball hat with their order for just $15. In addition, fans who purchase before the incentive deadline will receive a concession discount card for $1 off hot dogs, popcorn, and water all season long. These fans will also have their $10 ticket processing fee waived and will be entered into a chance to win multiple prizes, including: chance to throw the first pitch at a selected home game

ability to view batting practice on the field at a selected home game This year’s priority deadline is Monday, February 20, the last day for fans to keep their current seats and participate in the seat upgrade process. All fans who purchase season tickets are eligible to carry unused tickets to a future match. In addition, season ticket holders are eligible for discounts on selected tickets for one match. The Wildcats’ home opener at Tointon Family Stadium is scheduled for Friday, March 3 against Army. K-State’s home schedule features Big 12 foes Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas Tech and TCU, in addition to non-conference opponents Army, Stonehill, Youngstown State, St. Thomas, Nebraska, Creighton, Wichita State and Southeast Missouri State.

The Wildcats return 19 student-athletes from last season’s roster, which went 29-29 to advance to the Big 12 Championships for the third time in the past four years. Returning players are starters Kalen Culpepper , Nick Goodwin , Cole Johnson Orlando Salinas Jr., ed Griffin Hassall . — www.k-statesports.com — Kansas State University, the nation’s first operational land grant institution and a Tier One university of the Carnegie Foundation, is recognized as one of the nation’s top colleges with world-class research and academic excellence in America’s No. 1 College Town (Manhattan, CS).

