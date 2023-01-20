Four tennis legends will try pickleball – for $1 million

Former tennis stars John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang are going back to the courts in April to compete for a $1 million prize – but this time they’re playing a different sport.

The tennis legends will swap their rackets for paddles during the inaugural Pickleball Slam on April 2 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, the event’s organizers, Horizon Sports and Experiences, said. announced.

“We look forward to bringing together four of America’s most iconic tennis legends for this groundbreaking competition that marks another milestone for the fastest growing sport in America,” said David Levy, co-CEO of Horizon Sports and Experiences.

The Slam organizers have joined a multi-year, five-event partnership with Hard Rock as pickleball continues to gain popularity with over 4.8 million active players in the US

“Pickleball is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon — it’s experiencing a rapid rise across genders, age groups, geographies and income levels,” Levy said.

The tournament features two separate matches of legends: Roddick against Chang and McEnroe against Agassi. Then the legends play again in a final doubles match – McEnroe and Chang against Roddick and Agassi – to decide the split of the $1 million prize.

The competition is likely to be fierce as every ex-tennis player has quite an impressive track record. McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Slam champion and Agassi is an eight-time Grand Slam champion. Ranked world number one and a one-time Grand Slam champion, Roddick became the youngest man in history to win a tennis major when he won the French Open in 1989 at just 17 years old.

The Slam will also give amateur pickleball players the chance to compete in a challenge on March 31 and April 1. Up to 96 doubles teams will compete on a first come, first served basis for a $10,000 prize, in addition to the chance to play against two of the tennis legends for their televised matches on April 2.

