No. 2 UNC women’s tennis shows its resilience in victory over Appalachian State

Graduate student Abbey Forbes raced to the net to launch a hard, fast overhead at an unreachable angle on her opponent’s side on the court.

When the ball hit its intended spot, she let out a cry bursting with excitement.

Forbes had dominated the first set 6-1, but Appalachian States senior Helena Jansen fought for the second set. Jansen led 4–3 before the two switched sides.

The UNC graduate student went on to win the next 3 games, and then she closed out the second set, earning a game win.

On the other side of the wall, another UNC tennis player was deep into a second set in her singles match. Junior Reilly Tran had lost her first set 5-7, but she was on her way to a comeback at the same time as Forbes clinched the team’s victory.

Tran was the complete opposite of Forbes: quiet, calm and barely focused on a comeback victory.

On the courts of the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center, the North Carolina women’s tennis team defeated Appalachian State 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. Despite what appears to be a landslide win, the team showed resilience, exemplified by Forbes and Tran’s singles matches.

Their overall attitude was very positive and I think their effort was very strong, said head coach Brian Kalbas. I gave them an A in both categories.

Attitude and effort is a big emphasis for the team, according to Forbes, and this stayed with her throughout the game. She said that by focusing on these two things, everything else falls into place.

I just rely on my competitive spirit, she said. I am someone who, when I play matches, never take anything for granted. I think when I’m down I always believe in myself.

Saturday’s game was especially special for Forbes, a transfer from UCLA, as it was her first time playing as No. 1 singles player for UNC. The spot was filled by junior Fiona Crawley on Friday, but Kalbas said he wanted to make some line-up changes ahead of the game to keep everyone fresh.

It was also the first time Forbes brother Luke who has battled leukemia for the past three years and was recently declared cancer-free was able to watch one of her college tennis matches.

Because of this, Forbes said she was nervous leading up to the game.

Being on this team means everything to me, she said. Playing that number one spot in front of my family, especially my brother Luke, was just really special.

Kalbas said the team is very happy to have Forbes on their side.

If you look at her, her energy, her ferocity, he said. She plays the same every point, and it’s just tremendous leadership, toughness and gratitude.

For Tran, Saturday’s game against the Mountaineers was also significant, as it was her first game back since a significant injury to her left shoulder.

After falling in her first set, the Virginia native rushed through the second with a 6-0 win to force a deciding third set.

(Reilly) insisted, Kalbas said. It’s her first game and she was a bit nervous and trying to do too much. She started mixing her shots better, had a bit more variety, and eventually felt more comfortable playing her style. That change frustrated the other girl.

Tran closed out the third set with a 10-6 tiebreaker win. During the final moments of the game, she said she focused on staying positive, staying focused on the pitch and not being distracted by the crowd.

I look at Lindsay (Zink) and I look at the person next to me, and it keeps me grounded, she said. (It) reminded (me) that it’s not an individual sport, but definitely team-oriented. So only one (dot) at a time.

Both players may have celebrated their achievements differently, but both had an identical resilient attitude that allowed them to leave the field with a win. It’s an attitude that will be crucial as the Tar Heels approach conference play.

