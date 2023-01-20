Men’s basketball travels to Brown Saturday to begin road trip

Providence, RI – Columbia men’s basketball (6-14, 1-4) begins a five-game road trip when it travels to Brown (9-9, 2-3) on Saturday, January 21 ESPN+.

OPENING TIP OFF

After five of the last six games on the home floor, Columbia heads to Providence, Rhode Island to face Brown at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Lions embark on a five-game road trip, the longest of the season. The last time Columbia played five consecutive games away from Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium was December 9, 2018 – January 2, 2019. Columbia went 2-3 during that stretch. The last time Columbia played five consecutive Ivy League games was from January 23 to February 6, 2016.

Columbia dropped its third and fourth consecutive games to Harvard and Cornell last weekend. sophomore Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored in double digits in both games.

During the first 10 weeks of the season, the Lions posted three Ivy League Rookies of the Week, the most in the conference. Avery Brown took the honor twice (December 12, January 3) and Blair Thompson earned the award on Dec. 18.

Next week, Columbia’s road trip continues in Hanover, New Hampshire, where it heads to Dartmouth on January 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and will serve as the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers.

NEWS/NOTES

THE STATUS OF BROWN

The Bears enter Saturday’s game with a 9-9 (2-3) record after splitting two hard-fought games with Princeton and Yale last weekend. Brown beat Princeton at home to earn a 72-70 win last Saturday. Reigning Ivy League Player of the Week Kino Lilly Jr. made the winning jump shot with 0:03 on the clock. Two days later, the Bears suffered an 81–78 loss at Yale. Brown has a 5-4 record at Pizzitola Sports Center this season. Lilly Jr. leads all Ivy League players in minutes per game (34.6) and 3-pointers made (50), while placing third in scoring (16.5 ppg). Brown is last behind the Lions in foul scoring with 66.2 points per game.

INSIDE THE SERIES – BROWN

The Lions are 76-72 all-time against Brown. The Bears have won the series four times in a row. Seven of the last eight games between the two teams have been decided by single digits. Columbia’s last win over Brown was on March 1, 2019 at Pizzitola Sports Center.

DECEMBER TO REMEMBER

Columbia turned another corner in the final month of 2022. The Lions finished on December 4-3, the program’s first winning month since January 2017, when they went 5-1. Columbia has already eclipsed its 2021-22 win total (four) as of December 12.

ATTACKING GLASS CRASHING

The Lions lead Ivy League teams with 233 offensive rebounds, 31 more than Harvard, who has the second most. Jos Odunowo leads Columbia with 29 offensive boards and ranks 11th among Ivy League players in that category.

MIDDLE OF THE PACKAGE

During the first 20 games of the season, Columbia ranks in the top five in several statistical categories among Ivy League teams. The Lions are third in free throw shooting (71.1%), fourth in stealing (6.9 per game), fourth in turnover margin (-0.45), and first in offensive rebounds (11.7 per game).

FREE THROWS

Columbia’s ability to get as far as the foul line has been a strong point this season. The Lions lead the Ivy League in averaging 12.4 free throws made per game and are third in the conference in free throw percentage (71.1). Columbia recently went 17-of-17 off the mark against UMES to bolster that average. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa ranks second in the conference and 20th nationally in free throw percentage, converted at a clip of 89.7 percent. The Lions have committed 254 foul shots and attempted 357, both by far the most in the conference.

NUTHIN’ BUT AG THANG

There has been no sophomore slump Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa this season. He has played a strong all-around game, leading the Lions and being among the Ivy League leaders in scoring (12.5), rebounding (5.6) and stealing (1.5). De La Rosa has recorded three consecutive double-digit scoring games for 14 such games on the season. No other Lion has surpassed 10 double-digit games this season. The sophomore season also includes six selections for the Ivy League Weekly Honor Roll.

KLEPTOMANIACS

Against Delaware State on November 16, the Lions set a new program record for steals with 15. Columbia tied that mark two weeks later when it posted 15 steals against Sarah Lawrence.

THE CHILDREN ARE GOOD

Columbia has one of the youngest rosters in the country with four freshmen playing an average of more than 15 minutes per game. Only VMI is believed to consistently play more freshmen (five average 20+ MPG) than the Lions this season. Avery Brown and Zinou Bedri have started every match and Blair Thompson entered the lineup on November 18. The class of 2026 represented 48 percent of the team’s score in 2022-23. When you combine the second class (De La Rosa, Cooper, Robledo, Stankard, Tavroff) – that represents 78 percent of the team score coming from underclassmen.

