Australian Open showcase for US men’s tennis as 8th in round of 32

The first week of the Australian Open was a game changer for a young generation of American men’s tennis players just starting to break into the pro tour.

While it’s still a slim chance for any of them to break a Grand Slam title drought that stretches to Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open, there will be eight young American players in the last 32 of the Australian Open with a good chance that one or two could make it to the semi-finals. Better yet, several of them have been on the rise recently and could become regulars in the latter stages of the Grand Slams.

Here are the eight Americans still alive for the Australian Open title:

Mackenzie McDonald

Age: 27

ranking: 65

Best Grand Slam result: Wimbledon fourth round, 2018

The Backstory: McDonald, a former NCAA singles champion at UCLA, was making progress towards the top 50 when he suffered a serious hamstring injury at the 2019 French Open. He’s put up some good results since then, but nothing quite as impressive as defeating No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal in the second round here. Although Nadal was compromised by a hip injury, McDonald was excellent tactically and with his execution in the first two sets before the injury became a major factor.

Next one: No. 31 seed Yoshihito Nishioka, an outstanding mover/defense player who has played the best tennis of his career since the second half of the 2022 season.

Frances Tiafoe

Age: 24

ranking: 17

Best Grand Slam result: US Open semifinals, 2022

The Backstory: Since taking on Prof Wayne Ferreira as a coach and taking his game more seriously, Tiafoe has really turned his career around in recent years. While still a showman on the field, the College Park, Maryland native uses his big guns with more discipline and consistency and has skyrocketed the rankings as a result. After last year’s breakthrough at the US Open, he enters his best years with the conviction that he can win a Slam.

Next one: No. 18 seed Karen Khachanov, a towering Russian to whom he lost in two previous encounters, both at Wimbledon.

Sebastian Corda

Age: 22

ranking: 31

Best Grand Slam result: Wimbledon fourth round, 2021

The Backstory: After a bit of a slump in the second year, Korda finally achieved good results at the end of 2022, making finals in Gijon and Antwerp and backing it up with a very narrow defeat to Novak Djokovic in the final of a warm-up event a few weeks ago. The son of Petr Korda, who won the Australian Open in 1998, Korda is such a fluid mover and technically proficient player that he should really be competing for Slam titles when he reaches his prime.

Next one: No. 7 Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion and two-time Australian Open finalist who hasn’t played his best tennis in recent months, but loves the conditions Down Under.

Ben Shelton

Age: 20

ranking: 89

Best Grand Slam result: US Open first round, 2022

The Backstory: After winning the 2022 NCAA singles title in Florida, Shelton racked up some impressive wins in events last summer and was convinced it was time to turn pro. A 6-foot-4 lefty with a huge serve and explosive forehand, Shelton won three consecutive Challenger Tour titles in late 2022 to break into the top 100 and is now seen as a legitimate prospect to rise to the top of the game. to rise. Remarkably, this Australian Open is only his second Grand Slam and the first time he has ever set foot outside the US

Next one: Unseeded Australian Alexei Popyrin, who had a miserable season in 2022 (5-17 record on the ATP Tour) but played well this week, defeated seed US No. 8 Taylor Fritz in the second round.

JJ Wolf

Age: 24

ranking: 67

Best Grand Slam result: US Open third round, 2022

The Backstory: Wolf turned pro in 2019 after being named Ohio State’s Big Ten Player of the Year and has spent a lot of time refining his game on the Challenger Tour. Last year, however, Wolf became more of a regular on the main tour, recording some impressive victories over top-30 players such as Lorenzo Sonego, Denis Shapovalov and Roberto Bautista Agut, eventually reaching his first ATP final in October in Florence. He easily dispatched No. 23 seed Diego Schwartzman in the second round.

Next one: The American Michael Mmoh, who entered the field as a so-called lucky loser.

Michael Mmoh

Age: 25

ranking: 107

Best Grand Slam result: Australian Open and US Open second round, 2020

The Backstory: It was unclear where Mmoh’s career was headed until he started posting some good Challenger Tour results last fall, winning a few titles and making another final. Although Mmoh only got into the Australian Open when David Goffin pulled out of the game late due to injury, he jumped at the opportunity and beat No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev, who is still working his way back into form after a significant ankle injury.

Next one: Wolf, who he is 0-2 against in Challenger Tour events.

Tommy Paul

Age: 25

ranking: 35

Best Grand Slam result: Wimbledon fourth round, 2022

The Backstory: Paul has great athleticism and a game well suited to fast track conditions like in Australia. And while he’s had several impressive top-10 wins over the course of his career, Paul missed out on a huge result that really put him on the map with tennis fans. It is a bit surprising that Paul only has one ATP title, coming out of Stockholm in 2021. Paul came here with a tough five-set win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Next one: Compatriot Jenson Brooksby.

Jenson Brooksby

Age: 22

ranking: 39

Best Grand Slam result: US Open fourth round, 2021

The Backstory: After emerging on the scene in 2021 as a disruptor with an unorthodox counterpunching style, Brooksby didn’t quite make the leap last year, suffering 11 first-round losses in 22 tournaments played (he also made a pair of finals in Atlanta and Dallas). But Brooksby’s tricky play seems to have stalled again as he knocked out No. 2 seed Casper Ruud in four sets in the second round.

Next one: Paul, who won their only previous meeting 6-3, 6-2 in Cincinnati last summer.

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Dan Wolken on Twitter @DanWolken