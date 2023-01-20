Men’s tennis kicks off Saturday with Dual Match Play with Old Dominion





PHILADELPHIA– The University of Pennsylvania men’s tennis team kicks off against Old Dominion on Saturday. The first service is scheduled at 9:30 am from the Hecht Tennis Center. Penn vs. Old Dominion Friday, 2 p.m

Series information All-time series: ODU lead 8-2.

Last game: March 2022 (Penn 4-3) The Quakers dropped the double and first singles match, but stormed back with four wins in their last five singles matches. Baylor Sai picked up a three-set win, while Kevin Zhu and Hard Parikh added straight set wins to put Penn on the brink of victory. With things knotted on three, Edward Graziani took the decisive point at No. 1 in three sets. Preview of Penn The Quakers are back in action after a successful fall season. The doubles team of Graziani and Zhu became the first Quakers (singles or doubles) to qualify for Fall Nationals after winning the Northeast Super Regionals. The duo’s run ended in the quarter-finals, but not before the No. 1 team was eliminated in the field; overall, they finished the fall 10–2 and are No. 7 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings. In singles, Graziani de Spring enters No. 48 in the ITA rankings and Parikh ranks No. 102. In addition, freshman Manfredi Graziani won four of his six games and classmate Kian representative won five of his seven games during the fall season. In doubles, the freshman team of (Manfredi) Graziani and Matthew Rutter won three of their four games combined and the Sameer Gangoli / Tal Goodman clutch went 3-2, as did the Sai/ Zak Smith duo. Aditya Gupta playing with four different partners went 5-1 during the fall. Taste of Old Dominion Francois Le Tallec and Younes Lalami lead the Monarchs, with Le Tallec reaching No. 50 in the ITA singles rankings last spring, and Lalami finishing the fall No. 91 in singles and No. 54 in doubles with playing partner Brandon Perez. The Monarchs have won more than 60 percent of their doubles over the past four seasons (49-32), but they are only 9-19 in road games over that span. #FightOnPenn

