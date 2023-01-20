Hoops in the Heartland Single-Session Tickets on sale now





The Missouri Valley Conference will hold its eighth Quad Cities-based women’s postseason basketball championship when the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament enters the hardwood March 9-12, 2023 at Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament – also known uniquely as “Hoops in the Heartland” to Valley fans – will be played at Vibrant Arena and will feature a 12-team field for the first time in the event’s history. With eight consecutive years at the same neutral venue, Hoops in the Heartland is the longest stand-alone women’s basketball tournament at neutral venues in the country. 2023 Hoops in the Heartland single session tournament tickets went on sale this week and are available at the Vibrant Arena box office and atTicket Master. com. Tickets for all sessions (11 games) start at $65. Single session ticket prices vary depending on the section: Sessions I & II (Thursday) — $25/20/12 / Sessions III & IV (Friday) – $25/20/12 / Sessions V & VI (Saturday & Sunday) – $25/20/12 Saluki fans wishing to purchase tickets for all sessions should contact the SIU Athletics ticket office or call 877-SALUKIS. Tournament Game Times (all times CST): Session I — Thursday, March 9 — 12 noon and 30 minutes after Game 1 ends.

Session II — Thursday, March 9 — 6:00 PM and 30 minutes after Game 3 ends.

Session III — Friday, March 10 — 12:00 PM and 30 minutes after Game 5 ends.

Session IV — Friday, March 10 — 6:00 PM and 30 minutes after Game 7 ends.

Session V — Saturday, March 11 — 1:30 PM and 30 minutes after Game 9 ends.

Session VI — Sunday, March 12 — 1 p.m Links for the opening round will be announced on March 4. TICKET DISCOUNTS FAMILY FUN PACKAGE (all six sessions): From Tuesday 17 January to Sunday 12 March, fans can visit themvcquadcities.comwebsite. Fans must present this coupon at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK box office to receive the discount. The promotion is not valid in combination with other discount offers or coupons. The promotion is valid while stocks last. Click here to view/download the Heartland Family Fun Pack Coupon (PDF) AMERICAN HEROES (all six sessions): From Tuesday, January 17 through Sunday, March 12, the Missouri Valley Conference is offering discounted tickets to American Heroes in honor of American military personnel (active or retired), as well as firefighters, police, EMTs, nurses, and other first responders. Anyone can purchase a single session ticket upon presentation of a valid ID at the Vibrant Arena at the box office of The MARK, subject to availability only. The price is $9 per ticket. Staff are limited to four tickets per session, but can purchase tickets for multiple sessions at the same time. Staff guests must also be present for each additional ticket purchased. The promotion is not valid in combination with other discount offers or coupons. The promotion is valid while stocks last. Click here to view/download the hoops in the Heartland American Heroes Flyer (pdf). TEACHING ASSESSMENT (all six sessions): From Tuesday, January 17 through Sunday, March 12, the Missouri Valley Conference is offering discounted tickets for all teachers, as well as principals, janitors, bus drivers, and other school district employees. Anyone can purchase a single session ticket upon presentation of a valid ID at the Vibrant Arena at the box office of The MARK, subject to availability only. The price is $9 per ticket. Staff is limited to four tickets per session, but can purchase tickets for multiple sessions at once. Staff guests must also be present for each additional ticket purchased. The promotion is not valid in combination with other discount offers or coupons. The promotion is valid while stocks last. Click here to view/download the hoops in the Heartland American Heroes Flyer (PDF).

