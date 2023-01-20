Pack heads to Chapel Hill to face Tar Heels

ACC Network | Watch ESPN

RALEIGH – The NC State men’s basketball team (15-4, 5-3 ACC) returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina (13-6, 5-3 ACC).

Tipoff at the Dean E. Smith Center is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. NC State fans can also listen to the action from Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes on the Wolfpack Sports Network.

Pack traces

– NC State won its fourth consecutive game – and seventh in its last eight appearances – with a 78-66 victory over Georgia Tech Tuesday night. The pack fell behind 16-6 four minutes into the game, but rallied to take the first lead of the game with two minutes left in the first half and never fell behind.

– For fifth consecutive game, sophomore guard Terquavion Smith led the pack in scoring. The Greenville, NC native finished with 25 points, his eighth 20+ point performance of the season and his fifth straight. Smith leads the ACC in scoring with an average of 19.1 points per game. He has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, and was named a Midseason Third-Team All-American by The Sporting News.

– Jack carpenter added 19 points in the win over the Yellow Jackets, hitting all nine of his free throw attempts and tying his season high with eight rebounds. Casey Morsel filled the stats sheet for the pack in the win, scoring 12 points and adding a game-high nine rebounds and having a career-best three blocked shots.

– NC State opened the 2023 calendar year with four consecutive wins. It is the first time the pack has won its first four games in the new year since the 1988/89 team won its first six games in the month of January. Three of those first four wins in January 1989 were against non-conference teams. The last time NC State won its first four games in January and all opponents were ACC teams was the 1973-74 NC State team that won 30-1 and won the national championship.

Saturday storylines

— Get a road win, get some ice cream: Before becoming head coach at NC State, Kevin Keats has had a tradition of treating his team to some post-game ice cream if they win a neutral ground or road game. Since becoming head coach of the Pack ahead of the 2017–18 season, Keatts has led NC State to 22 ACC road wins. In that time, only Virginia (38), Duke (31) and North Carolina (26) have more ACC road wins than the pack’s 22.

– During the Pack’s four match win streak, Certified Guard Jack carpenter averages 18 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Joiner’s performance can have the biggest impact on winning or losing NC State. In the pack’s 15 wins this season, Joiner averaged 17.1 points on 47.5 percent shooting, including 40.7 percent from three-point range, and 3.7 assists per game. In the pack’s four losses this season, Joiner has averaged 12.5 points per game on 33.3 percent shooting, including 16.7 percent from three-point range, and 2.8 assists per game.

– Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith has rattled five consecutive 20-point or more scoring performances. It is tied for the longest career streak of over 20 points. Smith’s eight 20-point appearances this season are second only by an ACC player, only UNC’s Armando Bacot (9) has more. In 51 career games, Smith averages a career-high 17.3 points, which ranks as the eighth-highest career scoring average in program history. In 51 career games, Smith scored 42 times in double digits, including 21 games with 20 or more points. He led NC State in scoring 22 times in his career.

– Sophomore ahead Ernst Ross comes in on Saturday coming off the best two games of his career. Ross set career highs in points (17) and rebounds (9) in last season’s win over Miami. In Tuesday’s win over Georgia Tech, Ross set career highs in assists (3) and steals (2). Overall, in the last two games, Ross has averaged 12.5 points on 84.6 percent shooting (11-of-13) and 5.5 rebounds. Prior to the final two games, Ross had scored just 37 points in the first 17 games of the season (2.2 points per game).

– In two games against North Carolina last season, Smith averaged 27 points per game, including a career-high 34 points in the Chapel Hill loss last season.

– NC State wins the battle on the boards. The Pack has been a strong rebounding team this season, beating its opponent in 14 of 19 games. NC State ranks third in the ACC in rebounding margin at +3.74. The pack is 14-1 this season when rebounding out or tying their opponent on rebounding and only 1-3 when outrebounding. North Carolina ranks second in the ACC in recovering margin at +5.0. The Tar Heels defeated NC State by 28 in the two meetings between the teams last season.

– The Pack shot 50.9 percent from the field in Tuesday’s victory over Georgia Tech. The Pack shot 62.5 percent from the field against the Yellow Jackets on two-point field goals. This season, NC State is 14-1 if it shoots 40 percent or better from the field and 0-3 if it shoots below 40 percent.

– Saturday is matchup of the top two scoring teams in the ACC. In 19 games this season, North Carolina has scored 1,512 points (79.58 per game), one point more than NC State has scored in 19 games (1,511 points, 79.53 per game). NC State is 15-2 this season if it scores 70 or more points, but 0-2 if it scores under 70. North Carolina is 13-2 this season if it scores 70 or more points.

– DJ Burns performs in Mahorcic’s absence: in the nine games since Dusan Mahorcic was injured, graduate forward DJ Burns averages 12.7 points per game, 5.8 rebounds (including 2.6 offensive rebounds) per game, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Burns shoots 57.5 percent from the field (50-of-87).

– NC State leads the ACC in turnover margin (+4.0), steals (8.7 per game) and forced turnovers (14.6 per game). The pack is 9-0 this season when it forces its opponent to 15 or more turnovers and 10-0 when it is at least 18 points away from the opponent’s turnover.

NC State – North Carolina Series