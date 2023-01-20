Three dukes earn All-State Honors





RICHMOND, va. Graduated student Kara McClure and seniors Diede Remijnse and Eveline Zwager all were named to the 2022 Virginia Sports Information Director’s All-State Second team following their strong performances in the 2022 season, the organization announced Friday afternoon. For McClure, she won All-State honors for the first time in her career. The graduate student racked up a team-best 13 assists in the fall for an average of 0.76 per game, ranking sixth in the nation. In addition, the senior finished her career with 25 points, tied for 11th in program history. In 2022, she recorded four games with multiple assists, highlighted by three in a 6–2 win against Bucknell on August 28. Her efforts earned her NFHCA Division I South Region Second Team status, the first time with all-region status. Remijnse showed her defensive and offensive skills as a midfielder for the Dukes all season long. She helped JMU record three shutouts, including two against ranked teams (#16 William & Mary, 1-0 & #12 Wake Forest, 2-0). The defense held opponents at 1.80 goals per game, while the Dukes averaged 2.59 goals per appearance. JMU also held opponents to just 4.24 corner kicks per game. Individually, Remijnse recorded a defensive save against #13 Syracuse to send the game into overtime. Brother-in-law had an exceptional season in James Madison’s first year as an independent program and was named an NFHCA Third Team All-American in December. After scoring one goal in the team’s first six games, the senior recorded 11 points in the next four games, including three consecutive game-winning goals. Two of those game winners came against ranked teams (#16 William & Mary, Sept. 16 & #12 Liberty, Sept. 18). Those performances earned her the NFHCA Offensive Player of the Week award on September 21. The senior was even better late in the season with 14 points in the last six games, highlighted by a hat-trick over UC Davis on Oct. 21. The attacker led the team in points (27), winning goals (5), and scored the most goals (10) with classmate Remijnse. She finished her career with 89 points (35 goals, 19 assists) and 11 game-winning goals. Liberty posted seven All-State selections, followed by Virginia (4), JMU and Old Dominion with three, while Richmond, VCU and William & Mary all had two. James Madison finished the 2022 campaign with a 10-7 record with four wins over top-25 teams and a 6-0 record at home.

