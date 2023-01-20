Track and Field travels to Indiana for Notre Dame Invitational





Events overview | Heat information SOUTH BEND, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams will both compete in the Notre Dame Invitational, a one-day event hosted by the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, January 21, in South Bend. The Eastern Michigan University men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams will both compete in the Notre Dame Invitational, a one-day event hosted by the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, January 21, in South Bend. This weekend’s action is the third consecutive event for both EMU teams. Last week, the majority of both the men’s and women’s teams participated in Bowling Green State University’s Falcon Early Bird Invitational. The women’s program took second place, just one point behind BGSU, while the men also placed second. Another group of Eagles was at the Michigan Invitational in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The timeline of this week’s events begins at 12:30 p.m. with the men’s long jump. The first running event, the preliminary round of the women’s 60 meters hurdles, will start 10 minutes later. The men’s and women’s 4x400m relay will bring the invitation to a close, with those respective races scheduled for 4:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. In addition to facing host Notre Dame, the Eagles will also face student-athletes from Southern Illinois University and Lewis University. LAST TIME OUT: In Ann Arbor, EMU student-athletes achieved seven top-five finishes at eight different events. Despite finishing fifth in the event, Baldwin Magnusson (Akureyri, Iceland-Hull University) passed the previous meet record in the men’s 1-mile event, finishing with a time of 3:59.60. In addition, his time is an Icelandic national record. He received the Mid-American Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Week award this week. In northwestern Ohio, EMU saw numerous top finishes. Kelly Harvey (Orlando, Fla.-Jones-Morehead State-Highland CC) led the way in the 60 metres, where she took first place with a time of 7.55 seconds, a personal best. Teammate Angel Gazaway (Cincinnati, Ohio–Princeton) finished first in the 200m (25.14), while Master Edwards (Basingstoke, England – The Costello School) won the 400m with a time of 56.0 seconds. Gazaway also took home first place in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.63 seconds. On the side of men, Callum Robinson (Goderich, Ontario-St. Anne’s Catholic Secondary School-Simon Fraser) needed just 21.72 seconds to win the 200m race Yvan Lopes Ribeiro (Nice, France-Lycée Honoré d’Estiennes d’Orves-American International) set a personal best in the 60m hurdles. His time of 7.79 currently ranks in the top 10 of all NCAA performers this season, going down as the seventh-best performance in EMU history. In the meantime, Almighty Williamson (Baltimore, Md.-Digital Harbor-Morgan State-Barton County CC) also set a personal best in the preliminary round of the same event, as his score of 7.84 seconds ranks ninth all-time (tied with Bill Tipton1970; Jeff Dills1978). Brendan Hill (Huber Heights, Ohio-Wayne) was also a winner, as he jumped 2.08m in the high jump. Ribeiro also had a victory in the long jump, with a score of 7.43 m, the eighth highest mark in EMU history. Newly Stephenson (Gary, Ind.-Thea Bowman Leadership Academy) gave Eastern his second top-10 NCAA performance of the season with his throw of 22.10 m in the weight throw, where he took first place. WAYS TO FOLLOW: The match can be followed via live results. Click here to view the results real time.

