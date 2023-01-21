Aggie Indoor T&F heads north for MLK Collegiate Invite





LAS CRUCES, NM After opening the season at the Corky Classic, the NM State indoor track and field team returns to the Land of Enchantment, via I-25 to participate in the MLK Collegiate Invite hosted by the University of New Mexico. Coming from a third-place finish in the 60m hurdles at the Corky Classic with a time of 8.29, Aliyah Logan was named the WAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week. Logan will again compete in the same event on Saturday. The starting line The MLK Collegiate Invite is the first of four consecutive meetings that NM State in Albuquerque will participate in.

Aggie fans can stream all the action via Flotrack with a paid subscription, or follow live results for free thanks to liverunningresults.com.

There will be 29 athletes competing in 12 events.

Aliyah Logan placed third in the 60 m hurdles with a time of 8.29 at the Corky Classic, while also setting a new personal best en route to being named WAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Emily Stutesman (10:02.18), Tobe Amun (10:07.87), and Maggie Gibbs (10:18.79) finished second, third and fourth respectively in the 3,000 meters. Amon set a new personal best with that time. Events overview 8 a.m. High jump

8:30 a.m. Long Jump

9:15 a.m. Weight throw

10:35am 400m sprint (unplaced)

11:10 a.m. Prelims 60m hurdles

12:00 Triple jump

12:20 pm Qualifying 60m sprint

12:35 p.m. Prelims 60m sprint

13:08 Mile Run

1:15 p.m. Shot put

13:20 Final 60 m hurdles

1:50 p.m. 400 meter sprint

2:15 pm Final 60 meter sprint

3 p.m. 200 meter sprint

3:30 p.m. 800m sprint

4 p.m. 4×400 Relay Follow us on Twitter for full coverage of the New Mexico State track and field (@NMStateXCTF), Instagram (@NMStateXCTF), and like us on Facebook (NMStateTrackXC).

