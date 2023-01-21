Sports
RV Columbia begins 5-Game Homestand Saturday against Brown
NEW YORK Columbia women’s basketball (15-3, 4-1 Ivy) kicks off a season-long five-game Saturday homestand when it hosts Brown (8-9, 1-4 Ivy). The Schiller Court tip at Levien Gymnasium is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.
TICKETS
Fans can purchase tickets in advance by visiting GoColumbiaLions.com/Tickets. Fans can also purchase tickets on site at the ticket office, located at the main entrance on the southeast corner of 120th and Broadway.
GAME COVER
Fans who cannot attend Saturday’s game can watch live on ESPN+. Live stats are provided by GoColumbiaLions.com. Live updates will be posted to the Columbia women’s basketball team Twitter account (@CULionsWBB).
WHAT TO KNOW:
AT A RECORD SPEED
Columbia is hitting shots at a record pace this season. Currently, the Lions are shooting 46.2 percent, which would be No. 2 in program history and would be the best mark by the Lions’ NCAA Div. i era.
This year, Columbia has published four of the program’s top seven shooting games. The best game came at Cornell (Jan. 16), where the Lions shot 63.0 percent (34-54), which is the second-highest mark in program history and the best in the Div. i era. The program record is 63.3 percent, which came in 1986 against Staten Island. Columbia shot 62.5 percent in a 103-54 victory over Marist (December 1), which is ranked fourth. Their shooting percentages at Yale (Dec. 31) and LIU (Dec. 13) of 59.3 percent and 59.0 percent, respectively, rank sixth and seventh.
MID SEASON WATCHING LIST
Abbey Hu made the 15-player Midseason Watch List for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoops Stats. Hsu is one of 15 players representing 14 different schools and 12 conferences named on the midseason roster. She is also the sole representative of the Ivy League. Earlier this season, she was one of 25 named to the Preseason Watch List.
TWICE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jaida Patrick was named the Ivy League Player of the Week for the second time this season on January 17. She and Hsu have each earned the honor twice this season.
Patrick averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 block to lead the Lions to a pair of Ivy League wins over Harvard, 82-56, and Cornell, 91 -64. She was shining from the floor, hitting 12 of her 18 looks (.667) and going 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Her performance helped Columbia back to a tie for first place in the Ivy League standings.
IN THE STATEMENTS
Columbia gets one vote in this week’s USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. The Lions debuted on January 3 with four votes. This is the third week in a row that they get votes.
Columbia is currently ranked No. 3 on the CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25. Columbia began the 2022-23 season at No. 9 and peaked at No. 2.
Columbia received its first AP Top 25 votes in programming history, debuting with two votes in the Week 6 Poll (December 12). The Lions went on to receive votes in four consecutive polls. They retired in Week 10 after a loss at Penn.
3-POINT “HSU-TERS”
Columbia ranks #4 in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.9) and total threes (178).
Columbia is 37.2 percent from the outside and ranks #14 in the NCAA.
The Lions have made 10 or more threes in nine of their 18 games so far this season.
The Lions made a program-record 18 threes (18-42) earlier in the year at then No. 7 state Iowa.
Abbey Hu leads the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.39) and is No. 2 in total 3-pointers (61).
Hsu ranks #1 in the Ivies and top 50 in the NCAA in 3-point percentage (.421).
QUICK HITS
Columbia is a combined 40-10 (.800) over the course of the past two seasons.
Columbia is 13-0 this season when it gets to the foul line more than its opponent. The Lions have won each of their last 26 games by committing fewer offenses than their opponents.
Columbia is an undefeated 13-0 this season when shooting 40 percent or better from the floor.
Four of Columbia’s starting five to score average double digits – Abbey Hu (17.3), Jaida Patrick (13.0), Kailyn Davis (12.1) and Kitty Henderson (10.1). Hannah Pratt falls just outside of that with 9.6 per game. Those five are all in the top 25 in the Ivy League for scoring.
Kailyn Davis (7.8) ranks #4 in the Ivy League for rebounding. Five Lions (Davis, Pratt, Henderson, Patrick, Hsu) are among the top 25 in the Ivy League.
Kitty Henderson leads the Ivy League in assists (81) and ranks second in assists per game (4.5). Henderson, Patrick (3.1) and Davis (3.0) are all in the top 10 of the Ivy League. Hsu (2.7) and Rivera (2.4) are also in the top 15.
Paige Lauder (.640) and Kailyn Davis (.530) ranks No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the Ivy League in field goal percentage. Henderson (.444) and Pratt (.436) are also in the top 10. Hsu (.432) is No. 11.
Davis (1.0), Patrick (0.8) and Pratt (0.7) are all in the top five of the Ivy League in blocks.
Davis (1.6) and Patric (1.6) rank No. 10 and No. 11 in the Ivy League in steals.
THE OPPONENT
Brown enters the game with an 8-9 record and a 1-4 score in Ivy League play. The Bears have dropped two games in a row since winning at Dartmouth.
Brown’s defense comes into play and leads the Ivy League in blocks per game (4.4) and steals per game (11.2). The Bears also hold teams for 39.2 percent shooting, third best in the Ivy League.
Kyla Jones continues to lead the Bears with 17.1 points per game, tied for third in the league, but Jones has missed the last two games. Brown also missed Charlotte Jewell and Mackenzie Leahy in the game against Yale. Combined with Jones, the trio averages over 28 points per game for the Bears and has a combined 75 assists.
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women’s basketball newsTwitter,InstagramandFacebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
