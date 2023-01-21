Tennis opens Spring 2023 against Bucknell and Binghamton





EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ The Rutgers women’s tennis team opens the 2023 spring season against Bucknell on January 21 (4 p.m.) and Binghamton on January 22 (3 p.m.). The game, as well as all indoor games for the Scarlet Knights this season, will be played at the East Brunswick Racquet Club. Summary autumn 2022 Rutgers participated in four tournaments this fall: the Bulldog Invitational, ITA Regionals, Princeton Invitational and the Big Green Invitational. Jackeline Lopez led the team with nine singles wins, including four consecutive wins to start the season. By the end of the fall, she also made another big five-game swing. Lopez only dropped three games during the campaign. Amira Badawi also had a strong fall, going 8-3 in singles. She won her last four games of the season and went 8-2 in her last 10 appearances. The new pair of May Nguyen and Tara Chilton topped the doubles stats with an 8–3 record and went 6–1 together to start the season. The duet of Chloe Brown and Badawi also showed up with an unbeaten 4-0. Nguyen led the team with a 9-3 overall record in doubles. Transfer inside RU welcomed two transfers this off-season Amira Badawi (NJIT) and Tara Chilton (Washington). Born in Cairo, Egypt, Badawi compiled a 30-7 record with NJIT over two seasons, including an impressive 22-5 score as he played in the top three singles spots for the Highlanders in 2021-22, a season ending with a second place showing in the Southland Conference Tournament. In her two seasons in Washington, Chilton compiled a record of 18–18 in singles and 17–14 in doubles. Last year, Chilton and the No. 37 Huskies played as sophomores to a 14-12 overall record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. She went 7-2 in the singles tournament, including reaching the round of 32 at ITA Northwest Regional. Freshman duo Rutgers also welcomed two freshmen to the squad, May Nguyen and Arina Valitova . Nationally ranked in the top 75, Nguyen arrives “On The Banks” from Atlanta, Georgia. She was the 2019 Southern Doubles Champions and finished fifth in National Doubles. She was also the 2020 Georgia State Champion and the 2021 Winter Southerns Champions. Valitova, a product from Bratislava, Slovakia, is coming to the US after achieving success on the European Junior circuit. She won the ITF Juniors tournaments and Tennis Europe tournaments in both singles and doubles. Valitova also won the singles J5 in Islamabad in November 2020, in addition to the singles J5 in Harare in December 2020. In doubles, she came out on top in the J3 in Harare in November 2021 and J4 in Estonia in May 2021. She is also a member of the Russian national beach tennis team (U18) and won the European Junior Doubles Championship. Exploring Bucknell Bucknell is 2-1 in doubles. The team had victories over Davenport and Grand Valley State, while dropping a decision to Ferris State in October. Whitney King leads the team with a 2-0 singles record. Anna Lajos also had a strong showing in the first three matches with a 2-1 scoreline. In doubles, the pairs of King and Abby Platt as well as Lajos and Tyne Miller are a perfect 2-0. exploring Binghamton Binghamton is 0-3 in dual play, falling to Le Moyne, Saint Francis and Buffalo in October. The Bearcats take on Brown on Saturday, January 22 before traveling to Rutgers on Sunday. Natalia Aruj gets the team going with a 2-1 point in first place. Aruj and Lara Kaplan are undefeated 2-0 in first court in doubles. Looking forward Rutgers will host Drexel on Friday, January 27 at noon to complete the three-game homestand.

