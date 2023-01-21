Oregon State University Athletics





Corvallis, Ore. The No. 18 Oregon State gymnastics team opens the 2023 home portion of the program, welcoming No. 8 Denver, Brown and Sacramento State on Saturday, January 21 at 1 p.m. at the Legendary Gill Coliseum The Beavs will follow the Olympic order starting with vault, then rotate to bars, beam and finish the competition on floor. No. 8 Denver starts on bars with Brown on beam and Sacramento State on floor. FOLLOW THE BEAVS Watch:Live stream from the state of Oregon Live Stats: Beaver Quad Meet

Social Media: @BeaverGym (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) SIGNATURES AFTER THE MEASURE Post-meeting autographs with OSU gymnasts will take place in the lobby of Gill Coliseum following the completion of the awards and post-meeting media commitments. Fans are limited to one item and must go through the entire team line. TICKETS Reserved seats for the meet are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available. To buy tickets for Saturday, click HERE. Seasonal and single tickets for the 2023 Oregon State gymnastics season are on sale HERE or by calling 1-800-GO-BEAVS. LAST TIME OFF

Jade Carey posted 10s on floor and vault to lead the Beaver to a second-place finish last Saturday in the night session of the Wasatch Classic at the Maverik Center. Overall, the Beavs placed second behind their 196,850. Cal’s 197,450 won the session for the Bears, while the Beavs survived Iowa’s 196,575 and Pitt’s 193,650. BEHIND ENEMY LINES

No. 8Denver– Led by Melissa Kutcher-Rineheart for the last quarter century, Denver scored a 197.200 to finish second in a tri-meet hosted by Michigan on January 13. DU used a program record of 49.550 on vault in the final rotation to secure the finals score, which is now third all-time for DU in January meets. Five DU jumpers achieved career highs during the rotation, including junior Rosie Casali, who scored a near-perfect 9.975. Denver won two of three weekly Big 12 Conference awards, with Casali earning Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honors and freshman Mila Brusch taking the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award. Brown– Head coach and former OSU gymnast Brittany Harris is in her first season leading the Bears. Brown was defeated by Yale in their season opener, their score of 191.225 being the highest point total in a season opener since 2017. Sophomore Julia Bedell was named the GEC Specialist of the Week, winning both events she entered with a new career-high on vault with 9.850, also taking home first with her score of 9.700, while junior Asta-Sollilja Farrell was recognized as the newcomer of the week, winning her only event of the afternoon on bars with a score of 9.850 in her collegiate debut. Sacramento state– Randy Solorio enters his fifth and final season and announces his retirement after the 2023 season after nearly four decades of service at Sacramento State. The Hornets had a total of 191,375 in their season-opening game against UC Davis. Sarah Lutrel was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Freshman of the Week, after taking first place on both bars and in the all-around in her first collegiate meet. The Citrus Heights, California native opened the competition with a 9.750 on vault, placing her fifth in the event. She then led the team with a 9.725 on bars to finish tied for first place in four ways. Lutrel finished the game with a 9.525 on beam and a 9.450 on floor. Her all-around total of 38.450 tied her for first place in the competition. NEXT ONE Oregon State has a busy week ahead, battling Rutgers at home on Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. PT, before a brief turnaround for their Pac-12 opener at UCLA on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. PT. The encounter with the Bruins will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics is committed to BuildExcellentAuthenticVisionaryStudent-Athletes (GoBEAVS).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://osubeavers.com/news/2023/1/20/womens-gymnastics-oregon-state-gymnastics-opens-2023-home-slate-on-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos