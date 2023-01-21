Oregon State University Athletics





THE GAME:Oregon State will cross the Bay Area for a Sunday game in California Oregon State will cross the Bay Area for a Sunday game in California TELEVISION:The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks RADIO:The game will be broadcast live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATISTICS:Live statistics will be available herelink. FAST: Oregon State is 67-91 all-time against California and 25-47 at Berkeley…The Beavers have won five of the last eight meetings between the two sides…Ten different Oregon State players are in at least one game this season started , and no player has started all 19 games … Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright both returned to action on Thursday, after missing the previous week’s games…121 of OSU’s 189 points in the last three games have been scored by freshmen—more than 64 percent of the team’s offensive output…Oregon State is the second-least experienced Power 5 team in the nation by KenPom’s experience rankings…Six of Oregon State’s first nine Pac-12 games will be road games. After this weekend, Oregon State will play seven of its last 11 regular season games at home… Four of the Beavers’ 19 games this season have been decided by three points or less, including two of their eight Pac-12 games…. Jordanian pope , Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj are all among the top-10 freshmen in the Pac-12 in points per game…Pope scored in double digits in 12 of his 19 collegiate games… Glen Taylor Jr. has scored more than 10 points in seven of his last nine games, including three in a row… The Oregon State squad has a total of 11 newcomers, eight of them true freshmen THE TEAM: Here are some fast hitters on the 2022-23 Oregon State men’s basketball team:

– Oregon State has six players in the top-26 Pac-12 freshmen in total minutes played ( Jordanian pope – 1st, Michael Rataj – 7th, Tyler Bilodeau – 10th, Nick Kras – 23rd, Jayden Stevens – 24th Justin Rochelin – 26th)

– Beaver freshmen accounted for 47.5 percent of Oregon State’s total playing minutes this season, and Oregon State accounted for more than 21 percent of total minutes played by freshmen in the Pac-12 this season.

– The Beavers have kept their opponents 36.5 percent off the ground in their wins compared to 45.6 percent in their losses.

– Oregon State has allowed an average of 58.6 points per game in its seven wins.

– The Beavers have averaged just over 20.7 points per game off the bench this season, the third best in the Pac-12.

– OSU leads the Pac-12 in free throw percentage with 75.1 percent

– Oregon State is shooting 44.3 percent off the floor at home this season, compared to 40.6 percent away from Gill Coliseum.

– Oregon State held opponents to 69.3 points per game throughout the game Wayne Tink era, and 67.4 points per game at Gill Coliseum during that period.

– The Beavers made an international trip to Italy this summer, playing three games during the 10-day trip, including stops in Milan, Como, Venice, Florence and Rome.

– The Beavers have announced the additions of signatories Gavin Marrs and Thomas Ndong. Both will join Oregon State beginning in the 2023-2024 season.

– The Beavers will not play at UCLA or at home vs. Washington State as part of the Pac-12 schedule rotation.

