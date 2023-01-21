9 Women’s Squash heads for #10 Dartmouth (Sat), #2 Harvard (Sun)





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania women’s squash team, ranked No. 9 by the College Squash Association (CSA), heads to New England this weekend for a Saturday game with No. 10 Dartmouth and a Sunday showdown with No. 2 Harvard. Live video (stretching)||Live statistics Penn’s taste The Quakers opened Ivy League play last weekend with two narrow losses to #6 Cornell and #8 Columbia respectively last Friday and Sunday. Grace Lavin has a team-high six wins while Penelope O and Navmi Sharma have four each; Lavin and Sharma each won their two matches last weekend to kick off Ivy action. Avni Anand is playing 2-1 from the number 1 spot in the rotation and Jana Dweek is playing 2-1 from the #2 spot. #9 Penn at #10 Dartmouth Saturday, noon

Series information Records: Penn leads 34-20 | Last Meeting: January 16, 2022 (Penn, 6-3)

Live video (stretching)||Live statistics Taste of the Big Green Dartmouth lost the first two games of the season to Harvard and Virginia, won the next four, and fell to Trinity and Yale last weekend. At 0-3, the team is still looking for its first home win of the season.

The Big Green have lost their last eight Ivy games, all six last year and their first two this year.

Claire Aube, Emily Schuster and Ellie Burke have played all eight games at numbers 1, 2 and 3 respectively in the line-up. Aube and Schuster are both 3-5, while Burke is 2-6. Priya Verma is 5-1 and plays between numbers 4 and 5 in the rotation. #9 Penn at #2 Harvard Sunday, 12 noon

Series information Records: Harvard leads 50-6 | Last Meeting: February 25, 2022 (Harvard, 9-0)

Live video (stretching)||Live statistics Taste of the Crimson Harvard’s 102-game win streak was broken last Sunday by #1 Trinity, 7-2. Penn last defeated the Crimson in January 2015 before the streak began.

Marina Stefanoni earned one of two Crimson wins this past weekend, rising to 5-0 on the season and 17-1 overall in less than two seasons of collegiate competition.

Seniors Charlotte Orcutt and Evie Coxon are both 28-5 for their collegiate careers. Coxon is 3-1 this season, Orcutt is 4-1. #Don’t procrastinate

#FightOnPenn

