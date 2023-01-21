Elon sweeps singles against Campbell for first win of season





Next game: at the University of Houston 27-01-2023 | 10:00 am Jan 27 (Fri) / 10am Bee University of Houston BUY CREEK, NC The Elon University women’s tennis team won all six singles games to earn its first win of the season on Friday, as the Phoenix defeated Campbell 6-1. BOX SCORE (PDF) “We recovered really well after losing a bad double,” head coach Elizabeth Anderson said. “We showed a lot of guts and tenacity in singles, and I’m proud of them for winning the singles.” HIGHLIGHTS freshman Helen Sarikulya took the game for Elon with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on Court 3 against Campbell’s Lena Karlovcan. The win was the first singles win of Sarikulaya’s career.

took the game for Elon with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on Court 3 against Campbell’s Lena Karlovcan. The win was the first singles win of Sarikulaya’s career. Julie Ball improved to 2-0 on the season in singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Campbell’s fourth-ranked Abbie Tyler to tie the score at 1-1 after the Phoenix lost the double.

improved to 2-0 on the season in singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Campbell’s fourth-ranked Abbie Tyler to tie the score at 1-1 after the Phoenix lost the double. Playing at number 5, Olivia Sagittarius pulled off a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Campbell’s Veronika Prospalova to make the score 2-1 in favor of Elon. The win was the 57 e of Archer’s career, giving her the third most singles wins in Elon’s Division I history, breaking a tie with Bryn Khoury (2011-14).

pulled off a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Campbell’s Veronika Prospalova to make the score 2-1 in favor of Elon. The win was the 57 of Archer’s career, giving her the third most singles wins in Elon’s Division I history, breaking a tie with Bryn Khoury (2011-14). Shortly after Archer’s victory, Lizette Reding picked up her first singles triumph of the season, as the junior secured a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Campbell’s Anna-Marie Kopecka on Court 2 to put the Phoenix ahead 3-1.

picked up her first singles triumph of the season, as the junior secured a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Campbell’s Anna-Marie Kopecka on Court 2 to put the Phoenix ahead 3-1. After Sarikulaya won the competition for Elon, Sibel Tanik won 6-4, 7-5 against Tamsin Hart of Campbell on Court 1 to secure her first singles win of the season.

won 6-4, 7-5 against Tamsin Hart of Campbell on Court 1 to secure her first singles win of the season. Mirai Konar fought back from dropping the opening set on Court 6 to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 against Campbell’s Mialy Ranaivo for her first singles win as a member of the Phoenix.

fought back from dropping the opening set on Court 6 to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 against Campbell’s Mialy Ranaivo for her first singles win as a member of the Phoenix. Konar and Sarikulaya paired up to win 6-3 in No. 3 doubles. The win was Sarikulaya’s first career doubles win and Konar’s first doubles win at Elon.

With the win, Elon has won three consecutive games against the Camels after losing the first six meetings between the teams. NEXT ONE Elon travels to Texas for games against Houston on January 27 and Rice on January 28. RESULTS

Single people 1. Sibel Tanik (Elon) def. Tamsin Hart (Campbell) 6-4, 7-5

2. Lizette Reding (Elon) def. Anna-Marie Kopecka (Campbell) 6-2, 6-1

3. Helen Sarikulya (Elon) def. Lena Karlovcan (Campbell) 6-2, 6-4

4. Julie Ball (Elon) def. Abbie Tyler (Campbell) 6-2, 6-1

5. Olivia Sagittarius (Elon) def. Veronica Prospalova (Campbell) 6-4, 6-2

6. Mirai Konar (Elon) def. Mialy Ranaivo (Campbell) 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 Doubles 1. Anna-Marie Kopecka/Abbie Tyler (Campbell) def. Sibel Tanik / Lizette Reding (Elon) 7-6 (7)

2. Defeats Veronika Prospalova/Lena Karlovcan (Campbell). Olivia Sagittarius / Julie Ball (Elon) 6-2

3. Mirai Konar / Helen Sarikulya (Elon) def. Tamsin Hart/Mialy Ranaivo (Campbell) 6-3 Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,5,2,3,1,6) –ELON–

