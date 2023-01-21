UMass Amherst Athletics







AMHERST, Massachusetts –The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team wraps up its two-game road trip at Saint Joseph’s tomorrow. The Minutemen and Hawks tap into ESPN+ at 1 p.m. from Hagan Arena. The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team wraps up its two-game road trip at Saint Joseph’s tomorrow. The Minutemen and Hawks tap into ESPN+ at 1 p.m. from Hagan Arena. Series vs. Saint Joseph’s UMass leads the all-time series with Saint Joseph’s 42-36, while Saturday’s meeting marks the 79th all-time between the two teams. The Minutemen recorded a 69-67 victory over the Hawks in last season’s meeting at the Mullins Center with TJ Weeks Jr. and Noah Fernandes both end in double digits. Crash the planks The Minutemen are ranked 17th in the nation and lead the conference in offensive rebounds per game with 13.4 per game. Matt Cross leads the Minutemen with 6.6 rebounds per game, including 2.5 offensive boards per game. UMass has seven players averaging 3.7 or more rebounds per game. The Minutemen also rank 36th nationally and are second in the A-10 in rebounds per game with 38.9. Cross double-double

Matt Cross picked up his third double-double of the year at VCU on Tuesday with a 15-point, 10-rebound performance. Over the last three games, Cross has averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, along with 3.0 assists. Cross has posted double-digits in seven of the last 10 games, recording a career-high 22 points in the win over Rhode Island last Saturday. bench boost UMass ranks eighth nationally and leads the Atlantic 10 in bank points per game with 32.2. Dyondre Dominguez leads the bench scoring offense by 9.2 points while RJ Louis adds 9.0 points per night. The UMass bench has outscored opponents in 14 of 18 games and has only been outscored twice this season. Sharpshooting

Dyondre Dominguez ranks sixth among the qualifying A-10 leaders in field goal percentage of .565 and ranks third among league leaders in 100 or more field goal attempts. TJ Weeks Jr. is eighth in the league in 3-point percentage at .408. Nearly 300 Head coach Frank Martin is one win away from reaching 300 for his collegiate career and has a 299-208 (.590) mark in 16 seasons. Martin won 171 games in 10 seasons at South Carolina and picked up 117 wins in five seasons at Kansas State. Kanté among active leaders

Isaac Kante ranks 33rd among active DI leaders in rebounds with 794 during his career and 37th in double-doubles with 21. Kante also has a career field goal percentage of .581 and ranks 42nd among active DI players. Looking forward The Minutemen will play three of their next four games at home at the Mullins Center, starting with two consecutive games next week. UMass will host Richmond on Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m., welcoming Duquesne for a Saturday afternoon game as part of the Leaman Legacy Game.

