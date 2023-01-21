No. 24 Wrestling Thrills in 16-15 win over No. 20 Michigan State





PISCATAWAY, NJ No. 24 Rutgers wrestling (9-3, 1-2) delivered a thrilling 16-15 victory over No. 20 Michigan State (7-3, 0-3) on Friday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights picked up wins in their first four bouts of the night, including ranked No. 11 decisions Dean Peterson (125) and No. 17 Joe Heilman to secure their first Big Ten Conference win of the season in front of 3,622 fans. RU led 13-3 at intermission and 16-6 through seven bouts before the Spartans closed out the dual with three straight wins. However, Michigan State was deducted a team point during the dual’s 184-pound game for unsportsmanlike conduct from the team’s bench. Even without the deduction, Rutgers would have won on criteria by total match points (45-42). No. 17 Joseph Oliveri (141) earned bonus points for his important decision over Jordan Hamden, Tony White (149) won an NCAA qualifier and Jackson Turley (174) struggled hard for a 7-2 decision to help Rutgers to a five-five game split. “I’m excited and proud of our boys,” said the head coach Scott Goodale . “I mean, last week we had our first road test in the Big Ten and it was a tough test so I wanted to see how we recovered. I’m just really excited for my guys, they’ve been working hard for a week.” I’m excited. This is hard, it doesn’t get any easier. We’ll enjoy tonight and then get ready for Michigan.” The win marked the Scarlet Knight’s second victory over a ranked foe this season, as RU now leads the all-time series with Michigan State, 6-1-1. Prior to duality, Goodale was honored for reaching 200 career wins as a head coach, achieved on November 11 against Clarion. Goodale now owns 208 career wins in sixteen seasons at the helm of the program. Friday night’s dual also marked the first appearance for Heilmann, Peterson, White and No. 13 Brian Soldano (184) vying for the Jersey Mike’s Arena home crown. “It was very exciting,” said Peterson. “I’ve been coming to matches at the RAC and Jersey Mike’s Arena since I was six or seven years old. To finally be able to wrestle in front of all the fans and for Jersey was really exciting. You can feel the energy.” How it happened Peterson opened the dual against No. 14 Tristan Lujan and gave up an early takedown before settling in and landing a counter for a 3-2 lead after one. With the score tied 3-3 after two, Peterson registered a breakaway point and caught Lujan with a single leg at the edge of the circle late in the final period for a takedown and a 6-3 win.

Heilmann followed up against Rayvon Foley and scored first thanks to a scramble that turned into a one-leg takedown in the first period. Foley tied the game 3-3 with a breakaway in the third period, but Heilmann’s breakout point proved to be the difference in a 4-3 win.

Olivieri struggled hard against Hamden after giving up the first takedown of the fight, earning a takedown and four backs for a 7-2 lead through the first. Olivieri controlled the remainder of the game en route to a vital 16–4 decision, putting Rutgers ahead 10–0 over the Spartans.

White took on 2021 NCAA qualifier and two-time U23 World Champion Peyton Omania and was eliminated in the second period after falling behind in the first. White would hold for the 5-3 decision.

A heavy 5-0 defeat of Andrew Clark (157) against No. 15 Chase Saldate made it 13-3 Scarlet Knights at intermission.

(157) against No. 15 Chase Saldate made it 13-3 Scarlet Knights at intermission. Michigan State opened the second half with a 165-pound win before Turley put up a takedown in the second period and collected two near-fall points in the third for a 7-2 decision over Ceasar Garza.

MSU finished the dual with three consecutive 184 through heavyweight wins, but all three Scarlet Knights played a part in holding on for the win. No. 13 Brian Soldano (184) faced No. 15 Layne Malczewski and lost by a key decision, though the Michigan State coaching staff was hit with an unsportsmanlike call that cost them a team point. Billy Janzer (197) and Kyle Epperley (HWT) held their opponents to decisions to help Rutgers exit Jersey Mike’s Arena with the win. It was the first career appearance at heavyweight for Epperly, who is certified at 197 pounds this season. Next one Rutgers will host No. 3 Michigan at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday. The match starts at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus. Box Score

No. 24 Rutgers 16, No. 20 Michigan State 15

Presence: 3,622

125: 11/12 Dean Peterson (RU) on 24/24 Tristan Lujan (MSU) v Dec., 6-3; RU leads 3-0

133: 17/14 Joe Heilman (RU) over 16/17 Rayvon Foley (MSU) through Dec., 4-3; RU leads 6-0

141: 17/HM Joseph Oliveri (RU) on Jordan Hamdan (MSU) by MD, 16-4; RU leads 10-0

149: NR/HM Tony White (RU) over Peyton Omania (MSU) v Dec., 5-3; RU leads 13-0

157: 15/17 Chase Balance (MSU) on NR/24 Andrew Clark (RU) by Dec., 5-0; RU leads, 13-3

165: 25/HM Caleb Fish (MSU) passed Connor O’Neill (RU) by Dec., 2-0; RU leads, 13-6

174: Jackson Turley (RU) over Caesar Garza (MSU) v Dec., 7-2; RU leads, 16-6

184: 15/14 Layne Malczewski (MSU) on 13/16 Brian Soldano (RU) by MD, 16-6; RU leads, 16-9*

197: 14/12 Cameron Caffey (MSU) over Billy Janzer (RU) by SV1, 3-1; RU leads, 16-12

HWT: Ryan Vasbinder (MSU) over Kyle Epperley (RU) by Dec., 3-0; RU wins, 16-15

*Michigan State deducted one team point for losing control of the mat

