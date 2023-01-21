CU women take two wins on the second day





USAFA, Colorado. The University of Colorado athletics program took a pair of wins here Friday on the second day of the Ralph Lindeman Invitational, as seven athletes advanced to Saturday’s finals. The CU women dominated the women’s long jump Avery McMullen take the title with a jump of 5.98m (19-7.5). She was followed closely Kara Lucyk second in 5.95m (19-6.25), en route to sixth in the event’s CU history. Jada green rounded out the top five for CU with a jump of 5.71 meters (18-9). In the weight throw, school record holder Gya’ni Sami took another win with a throw of 19.35 yards (63-6). Jane Powers finished sixth in the event with a throw of 16.38 m (53-9), while Bella Braun finished eighth in 15.69 m (51-5.75). On the men’s side of the throws, Tyler sconce finished third with a throw of 19.07m (62-6.75) with Isaiah Bouchard finished eighth in 17.15m (56-3.25). The men had too Jackson Meyer finish fifth in the long jump while a freshman Riley Burkey rounded out the women’s field scoring with a sixth-place finish in Thursday’s pentathlon. Today in the preliminaries Luc Andrada and Ian Gilmore finished second and fourth in both the 60-meter and 200-meter prelims. Andrada doubles with a 6.75 second 60 and 21.63 second prelim, while Gilmore went 6.85 and 21.78. Both are in the final tomorrow. Three other Buffs advanced with Cole Romig in the 400 men at 50.59 seconds, Nick Bianco in the 60 hurdles at 8.32 seconds and Joy Moorer in the women’s 200 with 25.14 seconds. The Buffaloes continue action tomorrow to close out the Ralph Lindeman Invitational. RESULTS:

Men’s 60 Prelims: 1. Javin Bostic (AF) 6.74Q; 2. Luc Andrada (COLO) 6.75Q; 4. Ian Gilmore (COLO) 6.85q

Men’s 200 Prelims: 1. Josh Taylor (BYU) 21.56q; 2. Luc Andrada (COLO) 21.63q; 4. Ian Gilmore (COLO) 21.78q

Men’s 400 Prelims: 1. Eli Hazlett (BYU) 48.17q; 4. Cole Romig (COLO) 50.59q

Men’s Prelims 60 Hurdles: 1. Joseph Holthusen (WSU) 8.13Q; 7. Nick Bianco (COLO) 8.32q; 12. Troy Colleran (COLO) 8.62

Men’s High Jump: 1. Kyle Jankans (LBS) 2.14m (7-0.25); 11. Jackson Meyer (COLO) 1.90m (6-2.75)

Men’s long jump: 1. Novye James (LBS) 7.41m (24-3.75); 5. Jackson Meyer (COLO) 6.90m (22-7.75); 9. Troy Colleran (COLO) 6.75m (22-1.75); 12. Nick Bianco (COLO) 6.63m (21-9)

Men’s weight throw: 1. Dominique Williams (UNAT) 20.91m (68-7.25); 3. Tyler sconce (COLO) 19.07m (62-6.75); 8. Isaiah Bouchard (COLO) 17.15m (56-3.25); 11. Lars Atkinson (COLO) 15.93m (52-3.25) Women’s 60 Prelims: 1. Jaslyn Gardner (BYU) 7.46Q; 25. Eva Bruce (COLO) 8.18

Women’s 200 Prelims: 1. Kaitlyn Williams (LBS) 24.40q; 8. Joy Moorer (COLO) 25.14q

Women’s long jump: 1. Avery McMullen (COLO) 5.98m (19-7.5); 2. Kara Lucyk (COLO) 5.95m (19-6.25); 5. Jada green (COLO) 5.71m (18-9); 16. Eva Bruce (COLO) 5.47m (17-11.5); 23. Allie Routledge (COLO) 5.24m (17-2.25)

Women’s weight throw: 1. Gya’ni Sami (COLO) 19.35m (63-6); 6. Jane Powers (COLO) 16.38m (53-9); 8. Bella Braun (COLO) 15.69m (51-5.75); 15. Obi Osafo-Mensah (COLO) 11.77m (38-7.5);

Women’s pentathlon: 1. Destiny Masters (WSU) 3496; 6. Riley Burkey (COLO) 3207

