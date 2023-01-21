No. 9 Gymnastics Earn First Win of Season on Friday Night – LSU





BATON ROUGE The ninth-ranked LSU Gymnastics picked up its first win of the season against No. 12 Missouri in the PMAC on Friday night by a score of 197,150-196,525. “In general I am satisfied. A lot of good happened tonight. We won, but we must be able to withstand prosperity. When you go into a meeting and you’re close to 99,000, you have to be able to put the hammer down, and I think that’s the lesson to get away with tonight,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I love this couple. They’re grainy, and you’ve seen that time and time again. They don’t give up and they understand that if a mistake happens, what happens next is what matters most. I’m proud of who they are and I’m proud of their fight, but they also know we have to get better if we want to be the team we want to be.” The Tigers started well on vault, scoring a season-high 49.475 on the event highlighted by a perfect score by junior Haleigh Bryant at anchor. Junior Elena Arenas started with a strong 9.825, followed by senior Alyona Shchennikova who earned a 9.875. Junior Chase Brock scored a season-high 9,850 in third spot, as did sophomore KJ Johnson who scored a 9,900. Sophomore Aleah Finnegan added another 9.850 before Bryant anchored with a 10 to take the title. The perfect 10 marked Bryant’s first of the season and sixth of her career. In the second rotation, sophomore Alexis Jeffrey started with a career-high 9.925 to set the tone and earn her first title at the event. Arenas followed with a 9,850 in second place. Sophomore Tori Tatum had a career night in her second routine ever, earning a 9,900. Finnegan added another 9.850 in fourth spot and Bryant anchored with a 9.900. LSU finished the second rotation with a 49.425 and held onto the lead as the team moved to beam. The home Tigers were able to bounce back from a rough start on beam as Finnegan anchored with a 9.950 to take the title for the night. It was a career-high performance from the sophomore. Bryant kept his cool and added a strong routine in fifth with her 9.900. LSU led Missouri 147,850-147,575 going into the final rotation in the PMAC. In first place, junior Sierra Ballard brought the energy with her 9.850 performance. Shchennikova followed with a strong routine of 9.875. KJ Johnson posted a season-high 9.925 on floor and Bryant scored a 9.950 to close out the night in fashion. Bryant earned her fourth straight all-around title against Missouri as she tied her career high with a 39.750. The junior also took the vault and floor titles, bringing her individual title total to 11 this season. Finnegan’s title on beam brought her total to three this year. The Tigers return to action on Friday, January 27, when the team heads to Arkansas at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

