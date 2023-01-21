Redbird Gymnasts travel south for the first ever encounter with Greenville





NORMAL, sick. After a busy weekend with two home games this past weekend, the Illinois State gymnastics team will travel south on I-55 on Saturday to take on Greenville, who is competing in their inaugural collegiate gymnastics season. The competition starts at 7 p.m. and is held at the Farm Heritage Museum in Greenville. The Redbirds go into the game after beating Western Michigan last Sunday at CEFCU Arena. ISU used a strong performance on floor in the final rotation to narrowly beat the Broncos by a score of 193.875-193.850. “We look forward to this historic meeting as Greenville will host its first-ever NCAA college gymnastics competition,” said ISU head coach Bob Conkling. “We worked hard this week to eliminate deductions and are focused on improving our overall team score each week. I feel the team is ready and able to achieve this goal on Saturday in Greenville.” For the second week in a row, ISU bagged a pair of weekly conference honors as Nirel Bart-Williams was named the Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week and Jay Mak earned MIC Performance of the Week honors after their performances against Lindenwood and Western Michigan. Bart-Williams finished third in the all-around twice this weekend and was the top finisher for the Redbirds all-around in Sunday’s victory over Western Michigan. She tied for first on vault in both encounters with matched scores of 9.825 and also took a pair of second places on floor this weekend. Her score of 38.575 against Western Michigan tied for her career best and is currently the third-best all-around score in the MIC. Not only did Mack rack up a pair of top three finishes on vault, including a tie for first place in the win over Western Michigan, but she also won twice on floor for the Redbirds, including her season-best score of 9.875 on Friday against Lindenwood. That score tied for the highest event score in the MIC this season and tied for the highest individual score at least through 2023. Her score of 9,850 on Sunday also secured victory for the Redbirds over Western Michigan . Greenville will host their first home game of the season, joining Ohio State and Southeast Missouri State on the first two weekends of the season. The Panthers placed fourth of four teams in Columbus, Ohio, and placed third of three teams in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, last weekend. The Panthers had a score of 180,475 last weekend, which fell to Southeast Missouri’s total of 193,350 and Centenary’s 189,825. Greenville recorded his top score of 46.875 on the vault, placed second of three teams and was led by Amara Nelson who placed fourth with a total score of 9.650. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

