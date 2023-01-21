Women’s tennis will open the spring season this weekend





VETAL, NY — Binghamton women’s tennis opens its spring season this weekend with a pair of road games. The Bearcats play Saturday morning at Brown in Providence, then take on Rutgers Sunday in New Brunswick, NJ Binghamton is coming off a fall season with several outstanding individual performances in tournament play and three duals. sophomore Natalia Aruj went 11-2 overall and captured flight titles at both the Navy and West Point Invitationals. She and freshmen Loren Cuomo also reached round of 16 in doubles at the ITA Northeast Regional. Junior Abby Acroyd won four games and captured a Navy singles consolation title. Head coach Libby McGovern in her 13th year, is impressed with the depth and progress of the team, especially considering the roster has just one senior and seven juniors. Aruj and fourth-year starter Laura Kaplan will lock the top of the lineup, where each is capable of taking wins. Sophomore Mary Pereira and Catherine Casadei give McGovern solid play in the middle positions. Ackroyd, Cuomo and freshmen Valeria Gonzalez and Bridget Martin will push for the last two singles spots. sophomore Brielle DeRoberts is working his way back from injury and should be in the mix for competition soon. “We’re lucky to have more depth this spring and having to compete for singles places makes the whole team stronger,” said McGovern. “We have a fairly young team with a large core of sophomores, and we work to maintain a consistent level of play from game to game, set to set and match to match. We focus on getting a high number of balls .in the game point by point with purpose and thought and still working our way through situations and not just beating our opponents with power we had great success on the singles court this fall and I really want to get on building that foundation to instill confidence every time we walk the field.” The depth and cohesiveness of the team should show in the doubles combinations, giving McGovern some options. In the fall there were seven different combinations. “We have a lot of maneuverability within our doubles setup with mix and matching partners,” added McGovern. “I’m really excited about our doubles game this spring as we made a lot of improvements and progress during the fall, with a lot more aggressiveness that was fun to coach and watch. The increased aggressiveness also led to a lot more competitive games in doubles and overall more success as a doubles program. I look forward to continuing to improve and strengthen our doubles.” The Bearcats have 20 games scheduled during the spring semester, including five at home.

