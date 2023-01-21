Sports
Please, no more ping pong anecdotes from NFL locker rooms
While pickleball has been making most of the headlines lately, its little older cousin ping pong has also caught the eye. Most notably during the NFL season and most famously when the Miami Dolphins removed their ping pong table so the team could “focus more on upcoming opponents”. At least that’s what coach Mike McDaniel told the press on Oct. 12. Tyrreek Hill debunked that one day later when he told everyone they were just replaced with a higher quality table.
It was a humorous footnote to the Dolphins season and I wouldn’t bring it up except there was another table tennis related NFL story this week. The New York Giants also have a ping pong table in their locker room and it inspired a packed column NJ. com by Steve Politi. It seems that ping pong is central to the Giants’ improvement this season.
Brian Daboll placed the two pro-grade tables in the locker room after being hired to improve team chemistry spoiler alert, it worked and they’ve been the center of the action at Giants headquarters ever since. The players held a March Madness-style tournament during training camp, and it’s rare for a table to be unoccupied when the room is open to the media.
The real question is, why didn’t the Giants already have a ping pong table? Because it’s not uncommon for a professional gym locker room to have one. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a story about a locker room that doesn’t at least mention people playing ping pong (or ping pong or ping pong or ping pong) in passing.
The Giants weren’t alone as both the Jaguars from Jacksonville and Carolina Panthers saw team bonding increase this season thanks to ping pong tables. Jacksonville went 9-8 and has made it to the divisional round of the playoffs, while Carolina went 7-10 and missed the playoffs. There is also a 2018 article from The Buffalo News titled: “Inside the Bills’ dojo of ping pong.'” (subscription required) The bills went 6-10 that season, so draw your own conclusions.
Of course, Tom Brady was such a competitive ping pong player that he once threw a paddle at a new teammate after a loss. Through Sports illustrated:
Apparently No. 12 saw himself as a pretty good ping pong player. But Danny Amendola was fantastic. So after Amendola signed with the Patriots in 2013, the two talked about it and ended up playing. Amendola eventually won and won quite handily. As the story goes, Amendola hammered on the last point and could hardly turn around before he heard this whistling past his ear. Brady’s paddle had come in hot and just missed him. Amendola, I heard, looked up, expecting to see Brady laughing. Instead, he got the death stare. And Amendola, who had become a trusted target of Bradys, and Super Bowl hero in his own right, learned a good lesson about Brady that day.
The Patriots would lose the Super Bowl that season, but win the next. No word on Brady’s 2014 ping pong record.
In addition to team building, ping pong – or the lack thereof – also provides a backdrop for seriousness. The Bengals took the ping pong tables from the locker room in early December, but they apparently made it back in time for the team not to play in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin incident. His quick recovery also brought players back to the table. Through The athletic:
I could pull myself back up a little bit, Boyd said. I was still trying not to be bothered and not into the ping-pong, and it was just kind of slow until I finally heard some news.
You know something is wrong when Boyd isn’t ripping forehands and talking nonsense at the ping pong table.
Cincy’s love for ping pong was mentioned again in an article last week prior to their Wild Card win. So who knows why the tables took four wins in a seven game winning streak.
Finally, we have the Washington Commanders. They got ping pong tables during a locker room makeover a few years ago. In the middle of an 8-7-1 season a local radio host cited the ping pong tables as an example of why players might be too complacent. Still, they stayed in the locker room Ron Rivera arrived in 2020 and had them removed. Washington is 0-1 in the postseason during the ping pong free Rivera era, as it was during the ping pong positive at the end of 2010.
The one thing that remains consistent in these stories is that people like to play table tennis. If you put people in a room with a table, ball, and paddles, they’re likely to play. Does this mean that they will do their actual job better or worse? No? Should the next team to build a new stadium make the home locker room big enough to fit a pickleball court in the middle? Hell and yes.
The point is, there is no point except match point. This is an absolute filler. It provides the most basic color for a dressing room piece. It’s an analog version of stories about boys playing video games. (Hey, remember when the Boston Red Sox won the World Series, banned Fortnite the following season and missed the playoffs?) Please stop relying on ping pong for team building and content.
