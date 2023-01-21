Jarry makes 44 saves in return, Penguins beat Senators

PITTSBURG — Tristan Jerry made 44 saves in his return from a lower-body injury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.

Jarry has missed seven games since being injured in the first period of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Boston’s Fenway Park, a 2–1 loss to the Boston Bruins on January 2. in a 3–2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 23, 2019.

“I thought I saw the puck right,” said Jarry. “I’ve had some time off. Of course it’s never easy to watch games and it’s never easy to watch guys go out every night and give it their all, and you can’t be there with them.”

Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, and Bryan Rust had two assists for the Penguins (23-15-7), who are 2-0-1 since losing eight of their previous 10. They lost 5-4 in overtime in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Brady Tkachuk scored, and Cam Talbot made 40 saves for the Senators (20-22-3), who have lost three of four and five of seven.

“The guys kept pushing. They tried,” said Ottawa coach DJ Smith. “I thought if you look at the odds, Jarry made some unreal saves. If he’s not as good as tonight, we’ll probably get a lot more.”

Rickard Rakel and Jason Zucker scored 43 seconds apart to give Pittsburgh a two-goal lead in the first period.

Rakell put the Penguins ahead 1-0 on a power play at 11:14 and scored from the left side of the crease on a rebound after Guentzel hit a punt shot from Jeff Peterwho returned from missing 16 games with an upper body injury.

Zucker scored in a third game in a row and made it 2-0 at 11:57 by spinning off the defender from Senator Jacob Bernard Docker and wrap a backhand around the left post. Seven of his 13 goals this season have come in the past 11 games.

“It’s just fun,” Zucker said. “Scoring goals is why you play the game. Winning games, winning cups, that’s the goal here. For me, I know that scoring helps to win games.”

Guentzel pushed the lead to 3-0 at 5:12 of the second period, taking a pass from Rust to the right face-off circle for a snap shot.

“I thought there were swings in momentum,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. “There were times when Ottawa had it, there were times when we had it. I thought the shots came in waves. They usually came in waves when they did that.”

Tkachuk brought the score back to 3–1 at 6:55 p.m. by firing in a shot Sydney Crosby in the fold. Tkachuk had one goal and three assists on Wednesday, scoring the game-winner 25 seconds into extra time.

“We’re just trying to put our heads down and play the whole game,” said Ottawa Derick Brassard said. “We played a good team. We expected a big push from them. We beat them in the last game. … The bottom line is that they capitalized on their chances and we didn’t put the puck in the net.

“They’ve done a good job. We scored four power play goals in the last game so we expected them to be a bit tighter. It’s just frustrating when you shoot so much and get chances.”

Guentzel scored his second goal at 6:13 of the third period for the 4–1 final, when his pass intended for Crosby came in through Bernard-Docker’s stick.

The Senators defeated the Penguins 21-12 in the third.

“Both goalkeepers actually played well,” said the Ottawa striker Mathieu Joseph said. “But I think we made it a little too easy. I think we weren’t in front of the net enough. He was good, like I said, but it’s hard to score in this competition.”

COMMENTS: Guentzel is the fourth Penguins player in the past 20 years to have six seasons in a row with at least 40 points, joining Crosby (11 seasons from 2012-13 to 2022-23 and six seasons from 2005-06 to 2010-11). Evgeni Malkin (seven seasons from 2013-14 to 2019-20) and Chris Kunitz (six seasons from 2010-11 to 2015-16). … Joseph had four hits in 12:04 ice time in his first game since December 8. He was a healthy scratch on Wednesday after being sidelined the previous 17 games with a lower body injury. …Pittsburgh forward Kasperi Kapanen did not play with a lower body injury. He is from week to week.