Sports
Jarry makes 44 saves in return, Penguins beat Senators
PITTSBURG — Tristan Jerry made 44 saves in his return from a lower-body injury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.
Jarry has missed seven games since being injured in the first period of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Boston’s Fenway Park, a 2–1 loss to the Boston Bruins on January 2. in a 3–2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 23, 2019.
“I thought I saw the puck right,” said Jarry. “I’ve had some time off. Of course it’s never easy to watch games and it’s never easy to watch guys go out every night and give it their all, and you can’t be there with them.”
Video: [email protected]: Guentzel scores his 2nd goal of the game
Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, and Bryan Rust had two assists for the Penguins (23-15-7), who are 2-0-1 since losing eight of their previous 10. They lost 5-4 in overtime in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Brady Tkachuk scored, and Cam Talbot made 40 saves for the Senators (20-22-3), who have lost three of four and five of seven.
“The guys kept pushing. They tried,” said Ottawa coach DJ Smith. “I thought if you look at the odds, Jarry made some unreal saves. If he’s not as good as tonight, we’ll probably get a lot more.”
Rickard Rakel and Jason Zucker scored 43 seconds apart to give Pittsburgh a two-goal lead in the first period.
Rakell put the Penguins ahead 1-0 on a power play at 11:14 and scored from the left side of the crease on a rebound after Guentzel hit a punt shot from Jeff Peterwho returned from missing 16 games with an upper body injury.
Zucker scored in a third game in a row and made it 2-0 at 11:57 by spinning off the defender from Senator Jacob Bernard Docker and wrap a backhand around the left post. Seven of his 13 goals this season have come in the past 11 games.
“It’s just fun,” Zucker said. “Scoring goals is why you play the game. Winning games, winning cups, that’s the goal here. For me, I know that scoring helps to win games.”
Video: [email protected]: Rakell scores opening goal with a PPG
Guentzel pushed the lead to 3-0 at 5:12 of the second period, taking a pass from Rust to the right face-off circle for a snap shot.
“I thought there were swings in momentum,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. “There were times when Ottawa had it, there were times when we had it. I thought the shots came in waves. They usually came in waves when they did that.”
Tkachuk brought the score back to 3–1 at 6:55 p.m. by firing in a shot Sydney Crosby in the fold. Tkachuk had one goal and three assists on Wednesday, scoring the game-winner 25 seconds into extra time.
“We’re just trying to put our heads down and play the whole game,” said Ottawa Derick Brassard said. “We played a good team. We expected a big push from them. We beat them in the last game. … The bottom line is that they capitalized on their chances and we didn’t put the puck in the net.
“They’ve done a good job. We scored four power play goals in the last game so we expected them to be a bit tighter. It’s just frustrating when you shoot so much and get chances.”
Video: [email protected]: Zucker Doubles Penguins Lead
Guentzel scored his second goal at 6:13 of the third period for the 4–1 final, when his pass intended for Crosby came in through Bernard-Docker’s stick.
The Senators defeated the Penguins 21-12 in the third.
“Both goalkeepers actually played well,” said the Ottawa striker Mathieu Joseph said. “But I think we made it a little too easy. I think we weren’t in front of the net enough. He was good, like I said, but it’s hard to score in this competition.”
COMMENTS: Guentzel is the fourth Penguins player in the past 20 years to have six seasons in a row with at least 40 points, joining Crosby (11 seasons from 2012-13 to 2022-23 and six seasons from 2005-06 to 2010-11). Evgeni Malkin (seven seasons from 2013-14 to 2019-20) and Chris Kunitz (six seasons from 2010-11 to 2015-16). … Joseph had four hits in 12:04 ice time in his first game since December 8. He was a healthy scratch on Wednesday after being sidelined the previous 17 games with a lower body injury. …Pittsburgh forward Kasperi Kapanen did not play with a lower body injury. He is from week to week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/ottawa-senators-pittsburgh-penguins-game-recap/c-340062424
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun, years before ‘Rust’ shooting deathExBulletin
- Jarry makes 44 saves in return, Penguins beat Senators
- Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Gen Z are rocking the ‘pantless’ fashion trend
- Apple confirms the M2 Max is actually twice as fast as the M2 Pro
- A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits northern Argentina. No damage reported – Business Standard
- Bright spot for India amid global crisis; Prime Minister Modi’s leadership critical in a fractured world, says WEF chairman
- Jane Fonda calls film RRR ‘Bollywood’ while praising it, fans tell her ‘It’s Tollywood, not Bollywood’
- Judge fines Trump and his lawyer for Clinton’s ‘frivolous’ lawsuit
- British conspiracy theorist Oliver Lewin jailed for plotting a terrorist attack | crime
- Imran Khan isolated Pakistan: Shazia Marri
- Thrawn actor disappoints fans with response to live action rumors
- Please, no more ping pong anecdotes from NFL locker rooms