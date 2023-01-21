Sports
Why Cricket Australia caused leftover footage from the headline doco The Test to be DESTROYED
Cricket Australia has moved to ensure all skeletons in the closet stay there after ordering all unused footage from the filming of The test be destroyed.
The second season of the fly-on-the-wall documentary about the Australian Test cricket team was recently released on Amazon Prime streaming service.
The series dealt with a number of major changes and issues in the Aussie cricket set-up, including the sacking of coach Justin Langer, the appointment of Pat Cummins as captain, Glenn Maxwell’s battle with depression and Usman Khawaja’s faith and the ongoing fight against discrimination.
The Test documentary highlighted Justin Langer’s appointment as Australian coach in 2018 – and when he resigned in controversial circumstances last year
Australian skipper Pat Cummins candidly revealed in The Test Langer did well when he was at the helm – but after four years it was time for a fresh look in his eyes
Although during the two seasons of The test hundreds or hours of excess footage have also been filmed to date.
Recently, we’ve seen old images resurfacing decades later The last dance about Michael Jordan and the all-conquering Chicago Bulls of the 1990s that give viewers a new insight into a golden age for the NBA.
However, there is no chance of that happening with this cricket footage, after Cricket Australia ordered all unused content destroyed.
That means any conversations, statements or views at times that Cricket Australia would not approve of The test will forever remain out of public view.
All deleted and destroyed visions are from season one of The test and came about from a handshake agreement between Cricket Australia and primary cinematographer Andre Mauger.
No similar arrangement has yet been made for the remaining content from the second season, so there’s some hope that it will be archived and revisited in the future.
The sandpaper incident in South Africa was well covered in The Test, highlighting the rebuild Cricket Australia had to do afterwards
The Test documented Tim Paine’s rise from obscurity to Test captain and then his ensuing fall over the sexting scandal
However, Cricket Australia has a reputation for being very wary of what goes on in the inner sanctum of the Test side dressing rooms.
In 1996 the documentary Year of the Dogs was released and went behind the scenes of battling AFL club Footscray – who would become the Western Bulldogs.
Interest was high and filmmakers wanted similar access to the Australian cricket team but were denied. Similar flathead bats have since been raised on all requests, with The test tread new paths.
Former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting gave some insights into why they didn’t want cameras in their dressing rooms at the Chappell Foundation dinner in Sydney in early 2020.
“I was very wary captaining Australia because I didn’t really want to and this will probably come across the wrong way for the public to know our team,” he said.
“There was a lot of mystique about what was happening in the Australian cricket team dressing rooms and I found myself a guardian of our players, almost like a father figure to the players where I wouldn’t let anyone know what they were doing ‘I don’t have to know.’
Five years ago, filming for The test started with Australia’s reputation in tatters after tampering with the ball in South Africa.
Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschgne attend the premiere of The Test Season Two at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter
The documentary shows how Justin Langer began to slowly build the team’s image, with their top two hitters, Steve Smith and David Warner, both banned from the sport by CA for 12 months after discrediting the sport. brought.
It follows the now infamous footage in Cape Town where Cameron Bancroft – himself later suspended for nine months – was caught on camera using sandpaper to illegally change the shape of the ball during a test.
It is common knowledge that Warner pressed him – and then Skipper Smith was well aware of the cunning tactics, but did not hold them back.
A total of eight episodes followed in season one, in which Australia saved its reputation under the new leadership of Langer and Tim Paine.
Season two saw more change, as Paine’s historic off-field behavior involving a female Cricket Tasmania staffer saw him step down as Australian captain ahead of the 2021 Ashes series.
Australian all-rounder Maxwell told The Test about his battle with mental health and depression
Months later, Langer stepped down as Australian coach after four years in charge, offended by a six-month contract extension from CA.
It followed Australia winning the Ashes against England and the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.
The documentary also provides insight into how Langer supposedly lost the support of key figures like Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood because of his hard-nosed nature.
The trio are all behind it after four years at the helm, the consensus among the playing group was that Langer had done a good job, but it was time for a change.
Former all-rounder Andrew McDonald replaced Langer in the hot seat last April.
