The State of Mile High Hockey and SBNation for the Colorado Avalanche: A Letter from Site Manager Evan Liu





Hello everyone. This is an article that I dreamed I would never have to write for this site at such a young age at such a time, but here we are. Time to be transparent and open about everything that is going on. Earlier this morning, Vox Media – SBNation’s parent company – announced that they would cut their workforce by about seven percent. The hardest hit sectors would be the NHL venues, along with some other venues in other sports leagues. My boss and the editorial manager for all SBNation NHL sites, Steph Driver, would be a marker to show what’s next when she announced to all of us that a staff shed had been laid off. Today I was fired. I used to think I would leave Vox and SB Nation of my own accord, but today they chose to step away from hockey coverage. I don’t know what’s next for me, I’m a little shocked, but here we are. Steph Driver is on the market. https://t.co/Ncg3cZzlsX Steph Driver (@StephaliciousD) January 20, 2023 Let me get to the point though: Mile High hockey is one of six sites that will continue to be supported by the namesake and financially of SBNation and Vox Media to continue covering the Colorado Avalanche. Meanwhile, by the end of February, every other hockey field under the SBNation banner will have disappeared. While I certainly feel fortunate, extremely fortunate and blessed that this community has survived this massive round of austerity, it is definitely a gut feeling for everyone else around us. The behind the scenes community that each site and its writers have is incredible. I am so honored and happy to have been thrown into this community and moved up the ranks, even as a college student trying to figure out what the heck to do with his life. I am absolutely gutted about everyone else. I know that if Mile High Hockey was still in the position it was in about a year ago, this site would close at the end of February. I have so many people to thank that this was not our destiny. Thomas Williams, our temporary editor-in-chief for the past several years, runs to the Stanley cup, brought this site back to life. It wouldn’t be here without him. Easy said. His own sites (Hockey Wilderness for the Minnesota Wildlife and Broad Street Hockey for the Philadelphia flyers) are closed. He sacrificed much for us, and for that I give thanks. To those who are still part of our staff, Adrian Hernandez and Jackie Kay in particular have helped run and bring this site back to life with me. Of course we are all devastated that this is happening. We will carry on the traditions and values ​​that make SBNation NHL sites one of the best places to catch up: community. To be honest, we don’t know how long we’ll be around. If I have to guess, I think we’ll be lucky if we make it to the end of the season. Of course we will keep you all updated on what happens next. But for now, we’ll keep doing what we can for as long as we can. And hope for the best. Go Avg. -Evan

