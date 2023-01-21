No. 16 Cornell defeats No. 1 Quinnipiac men’s hockey with 4-0 upset shutout





ITHACA, NY For the second consecutive year, the Cornell men’s hockey team spoiled the top-ranked Quinnipiac’s 17-game undefeated streak. In front of a boisterous crowd of 3,794 at Lynah Rink on Friday night, sophomore goaltender Ian Shane stopped all 21 of the Bobcats’ shots he faced as he recorded his second shutout against a top-10 opponent of the season to help the No. 16 Big Red to a 4-0 shutout on the nation’s top-scoring offense. Cornell, ranked 16 in the most recent USCHO.com poll, had goals from four different players in the win over Quinnipiac (18-2-3), who lost his first game since being eliminated by Maine, also with a 4- 0 score, on October 22. Senior Ben Berard was credited with the game winner, while freshman Dalton Bancroft and sophomores Jack O’Leary and Ondrej Psenicka lit the lamp for Cornell (11-6-1). SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest Division I men’s hockey scores “We had a lot of faith in ourselves,” said Mike Schafer ’86, Jay R. Bloom’s ’77 head coach of men’s hockey. “[Quinnipiac] is the gold standard for the competition. You must be ready to play in all aspects of your game. I thought our guys took a step from BU to tonight. They were detail oriented, followed through in the third period, didn’t have many breakdowns. I thought we were following the game plan offensively.” Yaniv Perets made 18 saves for the Bobcats before being replaced by freshman Chase Clark, who stopped two of three shots in 13:10 of relief. How it happened The offense came at a premium in the first over 13 minutes as the Bobcats and Big Red combined for just 10 shot attempts. Cornell drew first blood as Berard deflected a shot from senior Sebastian Dirven to give the Big Red the lead. Freshman Nick DeSantis also got an assist on goal. DOWN GO #1! Ben Berard and the Big Red shut out the Bobcats 4-0 to eliminate the top team in the league and in the country.#ECACHockey X @CornellMHockey pic.twitter.com/uiZz1tuoxG ECAC Hockey (@ecachockey) January 21, 2023 Berard and DeSantis extended their respective point streaks to six games at the opening mark. Coming nightly ranked 10th nationally, the Big Red penalty kill killed three Quinnipiac powerplays in the first over 20 minutes, yielding just one shot on target while one player trailed. TOP STORIES: Click or tap here for five story arcs to watch in the second half of the season “They did a good job blocking shots, getting good clears and good ‘PK’ forechecks,” Schafer said of his penalty killing units on Friday. A power play goal from Bancroft at 8:26 of the second period increased the Big Red’s lead to 2–0. Senior Max Andreev kept the puck within Cornell’s strike zone after a try by Quinnipiac. Andreev passed the puck back to Malinski, who sent a pass to Bancroft at the bottom of the left throwing circle, where he fired one shot past Perets. On his second mid-frame power play, Shane made a crucial stop of Quinnipiac’s Skyler Brind’Amour on a breakaway to preserve the Big Red’s two-goal lead. O’Leary increased the Cornell lead to 3–0 early in the third period when he scored on a rebound off a shot from senior Jack Malone. Less than a minute after Quinnipiac switched goaltenders, a lucky bounce on a dump-in from the neutral zone by Malinski allowed Psenicka to go over an insurance mark. Game notes Friday marked the 49th all-time meeting between Cornell and Quinnipiac. With the win, the Big Red improved to 26-19-4 over the Bobcats.

Cornell’s four goals were the most against Quinnipiac since he recorded a 9–1 win over the Bobcats on March 9, 2018, in the opening game of the 2018 ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals at Lynah Rink. The Bobcats had held the Big Red to two goals or less in each of the last eight games.

With the win, Cornell is 5-5-1 all-time against the top-ranked team in the country in the USCHO.com poll, dating back to 1997-98. It marks the first time that the Big Red shuts out the number 1 team in the country and also records consecutive victories.

After Friday night’s performance, Shane is 3-1-0 against Quinnipiac with two shutouts. The second goaltender has a showy 0.49 goals against average and a 0.984 save percentage against the Bobcats, stopping 122 of 124 shots.

DeSantis’ six-game point streak is the longest by a Cornell freshman player since Morgan Barron recorded points in his first seven collegiate games in the 2017-18 season.

Berard’s six-game streak is the longest of his collegiate career, while his four-game streak is the longest by a Cornell player since Mitch Vanderlaan scored in six games in a row in 2016/17.

Malinski also increased his point streak to a career-high five games. He is the first Big Red blueliner to have a five game point streak since Yanni Kaldis during the 2019–20 season.

Despite breaking his six game point streak, junior forward Gabriel Seger extended his streak of 10+ faceoff wins to four games on Friday. Seger won a Cornell-best 12 faceoff draws and is 49-of-67 (.731) over the last four games. No more number one. #YelCornell pic.twitter.com/gXSPxV1TEa Cornell Men’s Ice Hockey (@CornellMHockey) January 21, 2023

