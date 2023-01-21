‘If you get paid for bowling only 4 overs…’: Akram slams Pakistani pacers | Cricket





The fields in Pakistan have not been the most conducive to fast bowling in their recent bilateral matches against England and New Zealand. But on those same pitches, players like James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Tim Southee got the Pakistani batters into trouble, while players like Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and others struggled. Even when they got wickets they never seemed to be in control as the runs kept flowing. Yes, the absence of Prime Minister Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is out with injury, has played a big part in Pakistan’s disappointing bowling performance of late, but legendary cricketer Wasim Akram believes it is the excessive focus on T20 cricket that led to the below-par tone. Akram, who along with Waqar Younis terrorized batters with reverse swing on these barren courts in Pakistan, said Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr should return to first-class cricket. The former Pakistan captain, who researched T20 cricket and the Pakistan Super League, said if fast bowlers start thinking bowling with just four overs can make them money, their performance in the longer formats will be affected. “If you get more money for playing just four overs then this is an easy decision. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Wasim Jr. should be playing first class cricket. Apart from PSL they have to play 1-2 leagues in a year, but also in long duration matches. Note: if we had time, we would have played 4-day matches,” Akram told Cricket Pakistan. The former left-arm pacer also opened PCB’s stance to rope a foreign coach. “If you had asked me, I would have told you that there will be no foreign coaches; everyone is afraid that the contract will also expire if the board changes. If you do not get a foreign coach, then use the services of a Pakistan, the reason for the decline in the performance chart of fast bowlers in T20 cricket,” he said. Akram reacted to Pakistan’s recent performance, saying that “the fear of losing” hurts the Babar Azam-led party. “The reason for this is the fear of losing. We need to lose and win, but we shouldn’t be afraid. I’m not saying (prepare) pitch Green Top but have to bounce a little bit, hit two days, have to run on third and fourth day,” Akram said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/if-you-get-money-for-bowling-only-4-overs-akram-slams-pakistan-s-young-pacers-urges-them-to-play-domestic-cricket-101674216647936.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos