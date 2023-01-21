SEC Football by the Numbers: Auburn top 10 for 2022

Auburn posted a 5-7 record during the 2022 season, including a 2-6 in SEC play. Here are 10 numbers illustrating Tigers most recent campaign:

0 Teams played a tougher schedule than Auburn during the 2022 regular season, according to the NCAA rankings. The Tigers’ opponents finished 2022 with a 98-46 record against other NCAA FBS programs (minus their result against Auburn), a winning percentage of .681.

3 Auburn players ran for at least seven TDs apiece in 2022. In annual records dating back to the 1950 season, this is the only instance of three Auburn players with at least seven rushing TDs in the same campaign. RB Tank Bigsby ran for 10 TDs, and QB Robby Ashford and RB Jarquez Hunter each had seven TD runs for the Tigers in 2022.

5 Opponents scored at least 40 points against Auburn in 2022, the most in a single season in the program’s history. Three opponents had scored 40 or more points against Auburn in 1948, 2011, and 2012. This season, Auburn lost 41-12 to Penn State on September 17, 42-10 to Georgia on October 8, 48-34 to Ole Miss on October 15 , 41-27 to Arkansas on October 29 and 49-27 to Alabama on November 26. Three of the 40-pointers came in consecutive games as Georgia, Ole Miss and Arkansas each rushed for more than 275 yards, the Rebels ran for 448, the most gains on the ground in one game in Tigers history. Before that stretch, Auburn had allowed no more than 275 rushing yards in consecutive games in this century. The Tigers’ opponents scored 28 TDs on the ground in 2022, the most in a single season against Auburn in records dating back to 1951.

8 No-loss wins for Auburn in games played on September 10 after the Tigers won San Jose State 24-16 on that date in 2022. Auburn has more wins on other dates, but September 10 is now the date with the most wins without a loss in the program’s history after leading 7–0 on September 14. In the previous September 10 games, Auburn beat Arizona 21-10 in 1977, Southern Miss 24-3 in 1983, Kentucky 20-10 in 1988, Northeast Louisiana 44-12 in 1994, Mississippi State 28-0 in 2005 and 41-34 in 2011 and Arkansas State 51-14 in 2016. All games were played in Auburn. 2022 also saw the Tigers play for their 20th time on October 29, though a 41–27 loss to Arkansas cut Auburn’s record to 11–8–1 on that date. But October 29 became the first date with 20 Auburn games ahead of 19 of October 14, November 15 and November 19. The Tigers play on October 14 in 2023 when they visit LSU.

9 TD passes and 12 interceptions for the Auburn offense in the 2022 season. The Tigers had the only passing offense in the SEC this season to produce more interceptions than TDs as Auburn finished last in the conference in passes, completions, passing yards , completion percentage, TD passes and passing efficiency. Auburn has had three losing regular seasons in this century, tying the three least productive passing offenses for the Tigers in that span. In 2008, 5-7 Auburn had 1,985 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. In 2012, 3-9 Auburn had 1,878 passing yards and eight touchdown passes. In 2022, 5-6 Auburn had 2,072 passing yards and nine touchdown passes.

31 Consecutive homecoming games have been won by Auburn. The Tigers have not lost at home since 1991, when Mississippi State ruined the festivities by taking a 24-17 victory. Auburn holds a homecoming record of 84-8-4 after defeating Missouri 17-14 in overtime on September 24 in the 2022 homecoming game.

62 Games for Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker, most for a player in school history. In the Tigers 13-10 victory over Texas A&M on November 12, Shenker passed LB TD Moultry for sole possession of the record. Moultry played in 59 games from 2017 through 2021. Shenker also finished the 2022 season with the Auburn career record for tight-ended receptions, breaking Cooper Wallace’s mark of 63 from 2002 through 2005. Shenker caught 68 passes for 779 yards and three touchdowns in his five seasons with the Tigers.

179 Yards and two TDs on 20 rushing tries for Auburn RB Tank Bigsby in a 48-34 loss to Ole Miss on October 15. Bigsby became the fourth Auburn player to run at least 100 yards against the same opponent in at least three consecutive seasons. Bigsby ran for 129 yards in a 35-28 win in 2020 and 140 in a 31-20 win in 2021. Carnell Cadillac Williams played 100-yard games against Mississippi State in 2002, 2003, and 2004, Bo Jackson played 100-yard games against Alabama in 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 and James Brooks had 100-yard games against Tennessee in 1977, 1978 and 1979. With 970 yards in 2022, bringing his career total to 2,903, Bigsby finished the season seventh at Auburn’s all-time rush list. .

569 Games between former Auburn players serving as the Tigers’ head coach. When Carnell Cadillac Williams became Auburns interim coach after Bryan Harsin was fired eight games into the 2022 season, the former running back became the first Tigers player to lead the team since Ralph Shug Jordan retired after the 1975 season, his 25th season on the helm of the fields. Between Jordan and Williams, Auburn had seven full-time and two interim head coaches with no one being an alumnus of the school. Williams played running back for Auburn from 2001 to 2004, when he scored a school-record 46 TDs and ran for 3,831 yards, which is second behind Bo Jackson’s 4,303 on the Tigers career list. Harsin had an overall record of 9-12 and a score of 4-9 in conference play. Williams led Auburn to a 2-2 record to complete the 2022 season. Harsin’s tenure was the shortest for a full-time Auburn coach in the SEC era. George Bohler went 3–11 in 1928 and 1929 before being replaced by Johnny Floyd for the final four games of Auburn’s 1929 campaign, four years before the SEC’s inaugural season.

710 Rushing yards and seven TDs on 153 carries for Auburn QB Robby Ashford in 2022. Ashford’s rushing yards ranked sixth and his rushing TDs tied for second on the Tigers all-time freshman lists. Ashford also had the sixth most rushing yards in a single season by an Auburn quarterback. Ashford had 275 rushing yards and one rushing TD in the first half of the Tigers season and 435 rushing yards and six rushing TDs in the second half of Auburn’s 2022 campaign.

