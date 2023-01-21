Men’s Tennis Set for Doubleheader with UT Tyler and SMU





DALLAS For the second Saturday in a row, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s tennis team plays a doubleheader to wrap up a whirlwind first week of the season with six games in seven days. The Vaqueros (2-2) will face the UT Tyler Patriots (0-0) at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the SMU Mustangs (3-1) at 1 p.m. Both games will be played at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. “We definitely had a fast start to the season. It’s a great opportunity for us to mature faster and get our rhythm going. Physically it’s also a great challenge for us and it will help us prepare on the stress later in the season. We are enjoying this process and the boys are getting more confidence every day,” said the head coach of men’s tennis Nathan Robinson said. Saturday’s game is the first between UTRGV and UT Tyler. It will also be the first game of the spring season for the Patriots, who boast the No. 6 ranked doubles team and a top-50 singles player in NCAA Division II, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). UTRGV is 0-9 against SMU in NCAA Division I competition, but the two programs have not faced each other since 2016. In the fall season, freshman McAllen Memorial alum Augustine Salazar pulled off a 7-6, 6-2 victory over SMUsSo Susserat the UTSA Roadrunner Invitational and other Vaqueros competed well against SMU doubles teams. Robinson and Co. encourage fans to watch the game against SMU on the Mustangs live stream and to cheer on the Vaqueros if you’re in the Dallas area. “UT Tyler is going to be a tough game where we have to be ready to fight hard. They are talented and will put up a great fight,” said Robinson. “SMU are a talented team that had a great season last year. They are well coached and we know that when we get to their place we have to be at our best. It will be a valuable weekend for us to continue our to prepare.” our convention season.” The Vaqueros are heading into Saturday on a two-game win streak after outscoring Oral Roberts (4-3) and St. Mary’s (6-1). Robinson has already mixed in the lineup a bit in the first week as the Vaqueros grow into their playstyles and discover what works best. UTRGV will aim to continue to improve during this next challenging weekend and generate momentum for the remainder of the season. “We are focused on building on our last two games. As a team we are happy with our wins but not yet happy with our level. We are just scratching the surface of our true ability and the guys know that,” said Robinson. “We will be very focused and ready to continue growing.” Support UTRGV Men’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

