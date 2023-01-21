A word about the future of Broad Street Hockey





Hey everyone. You’ve probably heard most of this already, but thought we should put it here just in case. Today, Vox Media laid off about seven percent of its workforce, closing some of its team sites here at SBNation in the process. We heard this morning that under the shutters would be most NHL venues, and ours here at Broad Street Hockey is one of them. As of the end of February, we will no longer receive funding for our site. First things first: Steph Driver, who not only ran this site here and oversaw all of SBN’s NHL coverage, was among those seven percent of people who were fired from their jobs at Vox, and she’s no longer at the site here on BSH. This, for more reasons than we can put into words, is pretty hard for us to swallow. Steph has done a great job since then a) came to us here in 2016 to get the current version of BSH Radio off the ground and b) took over as the boss both here at BSH and for SBN NHL as a whole when Travis left Hughes both roles in 2018. She is also a good friend to all of us. If you’re reading this and have the chance to hire her for anything, you absolutely should. We will miss her more than we can ever express…how long this all goes on. We’re still figuring out a lot of things in that regard. Such as: How we’re going to tackle and change next month until our funding runs out

What happens to the site when our funding runs out?

What good do when that happens

What it means for BSH Radio And probably pretty much any other question you have about it. At this point, we don’t know much else that hasn’t already been written above. As we learn more, we’ll tell you more. We will say goodbye in time if we need to, but for now we want to thank you for spending this time with us, however many times it was. This site is in its fifteenth season talking about this team, and whether you’ve been here from the very beginning or have just recently joined, we’re grateful to anyone who has ever taken the time to hear or read what we have to say . We are also deeply grateful to the other sites in the SBN network whose outstanding work has made us better at what we do and whose closures are also a blow to us today. You will hear from us again soon. (Maybe not tomorrow. Be honest, you wouldn’t pay attention to the Flyers tomorrow night anyway. Go Birds.) Until then, it was fun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadstreethockey.com/2023/1/20/23564774/a-word-on-the-future-of-broad-street-hockey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos