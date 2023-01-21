No. 19/20 men’s hockey blasts past Arizona State, 5-1





Next game: in the state of Arizona 21-01-2023 | 6:05 p.m. EST Jan. 21 (Sat) / 6:05 PM EST Bee Arizona state History TEMPE, Arizona. RIT Sophomore Ahead Carter Wilkie scored a goal and two assists to lead the No. 19/20 Tigers to a 5-1 win at Arizona State on Friday night. HOW IT HAPPENED RIT opened the scoring with 1:58 left in the first period. Wilkie stole a puck in the Sun Devil zone and shot into the net from the right throwing circle before freshman forward Tyler Mahan tucked home a short rebound.

tucked home a short rebound. The Tigers kicked off a three-goal second period with a power play goal with 18:18 on the clock. Sophomore forward Tanner Andreas took a drop pass from senior forward Caleb Moretz on the left point and scored on a rising wrist shot inside the face-off circle.

took a drop pass from senior forward on the left point and scored on a rising wrist shot inside the face-off circle. Just over four minutes later, senior forward Elijah Gonsalves made a nice dive to keep possession in the Arizona State zone and eventually got the puck back on the left point, sending a cross-ice pass to Moretz for a one-timer near the post from low in the right throwing circle.

made a nice dive to keep possession in the Arizona State zone and eventually got the puck back on the left point, sending a cross-ice pass to Moretz for a one-timer near the post from low in the right throwing circle. RIT built a 4-0 lead with 8:08 left in the period. Graduate student defender Spencer Berry threw a puck at the net from the point that rebounded off the ASU goaltender’s pads, but into the goal of the freshman forward’s skate Simon Isabella who stood on the crease with his back to the target.

threw a puck at the net from the point that rebounded off the ASU goaltender’s pads, but into the goal of the freshman forward’s skate who stood on the crease with his back to the target. In the third period, the Sun Devils scored on an odd-man rush with less than nine minutes left. However, the goal was taken off the board after review of an earlier play at the opposite end which happened with 8:17 on the clock, in which a shot attempt from Wilkie just outside the left post was judged a good goal, making it 5-0 . Tiger lead.

Arizona State later avoided the shutout with a power play goal with time remaining at 1:35. GAME NOTES RIT sophomore goaltender Tommy Scarfone a total of 24 saves, stopping 15 shots during the second period, including eight while ASU was in power, to improve to 15-4-1 this season.

a total of 24 saves, stopping 15 shots during the second period, including eight while ASU was in power, to improve to 15-4-1 this season. Mahan scored his eleventh goal of the season. He has a team-high nine points on six goals and three total assists over the Tigers’ last eight games.

Wilkie compiled his fourth game of the season with a minimum of three points and leads RIT with 26 points, including a team-high 16 assists and 10 goals.

Moretz has scored at least one point in four consecutive games, totaling three goals and three assists during the span.

Hobbs scored his seventh goal of the season, while Andrew and Isabelle each scored their fifth.

RIT earned its first-ever win over Arizona State, falling in six previous encounters.

RIT is 12-1-0 in holding opponents under three goals and is undefeated in five games in scoring at least five goals.

Tiger head coach Wayne Wilson broke a tie for 41st in NCAA men’s ice hockey history with his 425th career win, while also coaching his 799th career game. WHAT’S NEXT RIT looks set to complete a two-game sweep of Arizona State and play a rematch on Saturday (Jan. 21) at 6:05 PM EST.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ritathletics.com/news/2023/1/21/no-19-20-mens-hockey-shoots-past-arizona-state-5-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos