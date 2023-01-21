Trio of pins power lions to win against Princeton

NEW YORK Aaron Ayzerov no. 26 Nick Babin and no. 24 Matt Kazimir each pinned their opponent as the Lions racked up six wins to pull off an impressive 27-13 victory over Princeton on Friday night at Levien Gym.

Columbia won its first Ivy League opener since 2016 as the Lions started the year 1-0 in Ivy League games. The Lions improve to 2-0 in EIWA action and 2-4 overall in doubles matches.

“It’s big to open the Ivy (League) schedule with the win, but this is a team (Princeton) that has come together over the last decade,” Andrew F. Barth Head Coach of Wrestling Zach Tanelli said. “They have great coaching and they have great athletes. So more than just opening the Ivy League schedule, we started off with a really good win.”

As one of the most anticipated matchups of the night, No. 17 Joshua Ogunsanya faced No. 3 Quincy in the 165 game on Monday to kick off the action. Monday hung on to make a 4-1 decision in the game to give Princeton the early 3-0 lead.

The Lions would answer by taking the next two fights to jump out to a 9-3 lead. Lennox Wolak fought through a close matchup against Kole Mulhauser on 174 to earn a 3-1 win. Aaron Ayzerov then fought back to pin No. 32 Nate Dugan in the 184 fight. Ayzerov recorded his fastest fall of the season (4:44) and also secured his second double win of the season.

Jack Wehmeyer dropped an important decision to Princeton’s No. 17 Luke Stout in the 197 game. Billy McChesney then lost a 3-1 decision to No. 33 Travis Stefanik on 285 as the Tigers retook the 10-9 lead.

Building on a pair of impressive wins last weekend, No. 26 Babin continued to show off his skills as he pinned Princeton’s Nick Kayal just under two minutes into the 125 game. Babin is now 4-2 in doubles this season. The win put the Lions on top for good.

“(Babin) is currently wrestling at a high level,” Tanelli said. “I’m proud of him. He’s done a great job and he has to keep getting better. He’s making a name for himself and putting himself in the position to compete in the national tournament, which is one of his goals for this year.”

No. 26 Angelo Rini dropped a close 7-3 decision to Patrick Glory in the 133 game. The Lions went on to win the final three matchups to wrap up the win.

No. 24 Kazimir got an impressive win when he pinned Danny Coles in the 141 game. Kazimir improves to 4-1 in doubles this season. Danny Fungaro and Cesar Alvin ended the evening with decision victories. Fongaro made a 5-3 decision over Marshall Keller. Alvan followed up with a 3-1 decision against Ty Whalen.

“When we went to Iowa for a tournament, it was very important to us,” said Babin. “We’ve been struggling really hard for the past two weeks. We’re just excited to keep going. These Ivy League games are really fun and exciting, so we’re just trying to keep going and getting better.”

