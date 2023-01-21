Sports
Trio of pins power lions to win against Princeton
NEW YORK Aaron Ayzerovno. 26 Nick Babinand no. 24 Matt Kazimir each pinned their opponent as the Lions racked up six wins to pull off an impressive 27-13 victory over Princeton on Friday night at Levien Gym.
Columbia won its first Ivy League opener since 2016 as the Lions started the year 1-0 in Ivy League games. The Lions improve to 2-0 in EIWA action and 2-4 overall in doubles matches.
“It’s big to open the Ivy (League) schedule with the win, but this is a team (Princeton) that has come together over the last decade,” Andrew F. Barth Head Coach of Wrestling Zach Tanelli said. “They have great coaching and they have great athletes. So more than just opening the Ivy League schedule, we started off with a really good win.”
As one of the most anticipated matchups of the night, No. 17 Joshua Ogunsanya faced No. 3 Quincy in the 165 game on Monday to kick off the action. Monday hung on to make a 4-1 decision in the game to give Princeton the early 3-0 lead.
The Lions would answer by taking the next two fights to jump out to a 9-3 lead. Lennox Wolak fought through a close matchup against Kole Mulhauser on 174 to earn a 3-1 win. Aaron Ayzerov then fought back to pin No. 32 Nate Dugan in the 184 fight. Ayzerov recorded his fastest fall of the season (4:44) and also secured his second double win of the season.
Jack Wehmeyer dropped an important decision to Princeton’s No. 17 Luke Stout in the 197 game. Billy McChesney then lost a 3-1 decision to No. 33 Travis Stefanik on 285 as the Tigers retook the 10-9 lead.
Building on a pair of impressive wins last weekend, No. 26 Babin continued to show off his skills as he pinned Princeton’s Nick Kayal just under two minutes into the 125 game. Babin is now 4-2 in doubles this season. The win put the Lions on top for good.
“(Babin) is currently wrestling at a high level,” Tanelli said. “I’m proud of him. He’s done a great job and he has to keep getting better. He’s making a name for himself and putting himself in the position to compete in the national tournament, which is one of his goals for this year.”
No. 26 Angelo Rini dropped a close 7-3 decision to Patrick Glory in the 133 game. The Lions went on to win the final three matchups to wrap up the win.
No. 24 Kazimir got an impressive win when he pinned Danny Coles in the 141 game. Kazimir improves to 4-1 in doubles this season. Danny Fungaro and Cesar Alvin ended the evening with decision victories. Fongaro made a 5-3 decision over Marshall Keller. Alvan followed up with a 3-1 decision against Ty Whalen.
“When we went to Iowa for a tournament, it was very important to us,” said Babin. “We’ve been struggling really hard for the past two weeks. We’re just excited to keep going. These Ivy League games are really fun and exciting, so we’re just trying to keep going and getting better.”
RESULTS
COLUMBIA 27, PRINCETON 13
New York, NY (Levien Gym)
Individual match results:
165 no. 3 Quincy Monday (PRIN) def. 17 Joshua Ogunsanya (COL) | Dec 4-1
174 No. 26 Lennox Wolak (COL) def. Kole Mulhauser (VIA) | Dec 3-1
184 Aaron Ayzeron (COL) defeats. No. 32 Nate Dugan (PRIN) | Fall, 4:44
197 No. 17 Luke Stout (PRIN) def. Jack Wehmeyer (COL) | MD, 11-2
HWT no. 33 Travis Stefanik (PRIN) defeats. Billy McChesney (COL) | Dec 3-1
125 No. 26 Nick Babin (COL) def. Nick Kayal (PRIN) | Autumn, 1:59
133 Patrick Glory (PRIN) defeats. No. 26 Angelo Rini (COL) | December 7-3
141 No. 24 Matt Kazimir (COL) def. Danny Coles (PRIN) | Fall, 2:25
149 Danny Fungaro (COL) def. Marshall Keller (PRIN) | December 5-3
157 No. 21 Cesar Alvin (COL) def. Ty Whalen (PRIN) | Dec 3-1
Cumulative Score Results:
165| THROUGH 3, COLUMN 0
174| THROUGH 3, COLUMN 3
184| COL 9, THROUGH 3
197| COL 9, THROUGH 7
HWT | HEAD 10, COL 9
125| COL 15, THROUGH 10
133| COL 15, THROUGH 13
141| COL 21 THROUGH 13
149| COL 24, THROUGH 13
157| COL 27, THROUGH 13
NEXT ONE
The Lions are back home on Sunday to host No. 27 Penn in a double game at 1 p.m. at Levien Gym. Admission is free and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Stay up to date on all things Columbia Wrestling by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsWR), Instagram (@culionswr) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/1/20/wrestling-trio-of-pins-propel-lions-to-win-against-princeton.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- THS Winter Art Show showcases student work and creativity | Culture & Leisure
- Trio of pins power lions to win against Princeton
- Piano forte: Cate Blanchett strikes a chord with power chic fashion in Tr | Fashion
- West Bank: A new generation is entering the conflict
- Google’s parent company Alphabet will cut 12,000 jobs worldwide.alphabet
- This Netflix executive just became one of Hollywood’s most powerful women
- Trump is the big favorite in the 2024 GOP primary: poll
- Actor Brooke Shields alleges rape in new documentary
- Lowkie stars in Preysal | Local sports
- Why Italian men are masters of winter style
- IonQ Opens First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the US
- The Boris Johnson Venice-on-Thames project that became a ghost town and the plan to revive it