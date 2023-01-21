The hands that hold soccer ball together

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and gives behind-the-scenes insight into how our journalism comes together.

Ken Belson has covered National Football League activities for The New York Times since 2009. He has shaken hands with many former players and says almost all of them have one trait in common: crooked fingers.

Almost every person I’ve met has had a grip that wasn’t right, Mr. Belson said.

Soccer players get their hands dirty and injured catching passes, tackling runners and blocking pass rushers. But unlike a torn knee or dislocated shoulder, a broken index finger is unlikely to keep a player off the field. Broken digits are proudly worn by NFL veterans as war scars, Mr. Belson said. For him, hands always seem to have a basic meaning of football for those who play it.

So in July, while meeting with his colleagues at the sports desk to discuss the approaching NFL season, he came up with an idea: why not photograph the hands and feet of a few players over the course of the season? Such a project would be visual and follow the arc of a physically punishing scheme.

There’s a story to tell in this seemingly normal thing, Mr. Belson said of his way of thinking.

The agency quickly embraced the idea. Mr. Belson and Joe Drape, a sportscaster, would conduct interviews with players. Elijah Walker, a sports desk photo editor, would arrange for photographers to work at team facilities at local markets, where they would take photos of players several times throughout the 18-week season.