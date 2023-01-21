Sports
The hands that hold soccer ball together
Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and gives behind-the-scenes insight into how our journalism comes together.
Ken Belson has covered National Football League activities for The New York Times since 2009. He has shaken hands with many former players and says almost all of them have one trait in common: crooked fingers.
Almost every person I’ve met has had a grip that wasn’t right, Mr. Belson said.
Soccer players get their hands dirty and injured catching passes, tackling runners and blocking pass rushers. But unlike a torn knee or dislocated shoulder, a broken index finger is unlikely to keep a player off the field. Broken digits are proudly worn by NFL veterans as war scars, Mr. Belson said. For him, hands always seem to have a basic meaning of football for those who play it.
So in July, while meeting with his colleagues at the sports desk to discuss the approaching NFL season, he came up with an idea: why not photograph the hands and feet of a few players over the course of the season? Such a project would be visual and follow the arc of a physically punishing scheme.
There’s a story to tell in this seemingly normal thing, Mr. Belson said of his way of thinking.
The agency quickly embraced the idea. Mr. Belson and Joe Drape, a sportscaster, would conduct interviews with players. Elijah Walker, a sports desk photo editor, would arrange for photographers to work at team facilities at local markets, where they would take photos of players several times throughout the 18-week season.
Their project appeared last week in the Sports section with an unusual visual presentation: a grid of 3 by 4 hands and feet.
Featured in the article are Troy Dye, a linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings; Will Dissly, tight end for the Seattle Seahawks; Ben Jones, a center for the Tennessee Titans; Zay Jones, a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars; Tre McKitty, tight end for the Los Angeles Chargers; and Braden Mann, who holds kicks and snaps on kick attempts for the Jets.
We purposely didn’t ask for a star quarterback, Mr. Belson said. We found many regular players who take it all seriously and even have to take it all seriously to keep their jobs.
Chona Kasinger, a photographer based in Seattle, photographed Mr. Dissly at the Seahawks practice facility three times: in September, October and January. She spent an hour exploring the room and setting up her seamless backdrop, key light, and umbrella at a 45-degree angle. The Seahawks gave her five minutes with Mr. Dissly for each shoot.
I had to be pretty simple because you don’t have much time for things to go wrong, said Ms. Kasinger.
In November, Mr. Dissly dislocated his right middle finger (he used ice and tape to keep playing). In January, he arrived at the photo shoot wearing a leg brace after injuring his knee during a Christmas Eve game. His season was over and he had lost some of his freedom of movement to pose, Ms Kasinger said.
The other images of the story reflect similar injuries. As a gambler, Mr. Mann is often asked to kick the ball as high and as far as possible. He told The Times that he wears a cheap synthetic shoe that is a size and a half too small and that on match day he tightens the laces to make it difficult for his right foot to hit the ball. He doesn’t get a pedicure, unlike Mr. McKitty, who said he gets a manicure and pedicure every month. (This season, pampering turf toe couldn’t avoid it.) Ben Jones has a different ritual: He walks barefoot on the playing field before every game, even in the snow. He wears the biggest cleats he can find to protect his feet in the middle of the line.
Photos of swollen knuckles and twisted tendons have appeared on the sports pages before. Chris Paul’s hands caught the attention of National Basketball Association reporter Scott Cacciola in 2017. Mr. Cacciola wrote an article about Mr. Paul, then a guard on the Los Angeles Clippers and one of basketball’s greatest offensive playmakers. . His career was marked by hand injuries sustained on defense, putting his hands into passing lanes to steal passes.
His hands are so important to what he does, and he always hurts them doing the things he’s good at, Mr. Cacciola said.
Mr. Cacciola recalls that in the game before their first scheduled interview, in January 2017, Mr. Paul tore a ligament in his left thumb. He couldn’t talk that night. But when they met, Mr. Cacciola found Mr. Paul, now in his 18th pro season and with the Phoenix Suns, excited to talk about the scars that are evidence of his advanced defensive skills.
Mr. Belson found a similar openness in some football players he interviewed this fall. Asking players how they take care of their bodies unlocked an unusual level of candor.
It was really refreshing, Mr. Belson said.
