I think Nadal’s days are numbered’: Boris Becker’s bold retirement statement | Tennis news

Rafael Nadal of Spain left the 2023 Australian Open with a shock after being beaten 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 by Mackenzie McDonald of the USA in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday. Defending champion and No. 1 seed Nadal suffered a hip injury during his straight set loss.

Of the big three in tennis – Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Swiss legend Federer hung up his racket last year. And since then there has been a lot of speculation about the imminent retirement of the other two superstars, especially 36-year-old Nadal.

Nadal’s untimely exit from the Australian Open has led tennis legend Boris Becker to make statements about the former’s chances of retiring from the sport. In an interaction on Eurosport Germany’s Matchball Becker show, he said Nadal’s injury at the end of his tennis career could hasten his retirement.

“We’ve been talking about the generation change for a long time, and then Nadal comes along last year and wins not only in Melbourne but also in Paris. The question was, will he play until he’s 40? I don’t think so.” Yesterday was the first step towards his retirement,” said Becker.

“An injury like that is tough and at this age it takes even longer to get back into shape. I hope and pray he gets better soon and we’ll see him fresh and fresh again at the latest in Paris, but I think his days are numbered,” he added.

The German tennis legend also announced that Nadal may no longer participate in the Australian Open. Although he noted that Nadal would like to play in the French Open again.

We’ve talked a long time about the change of generations – we’re watching it live now. Roger Federer is no longer playing and there are now many question marks behind Nadal, Becker said.

“I think he wants to play against Paris again. But I don’t know if he will play against Australia again. That’s why we have to celebrate him while we have him,” he concluded.